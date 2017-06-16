Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That's Happened Since Season 4 Got Cancelled

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury

Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season was cancelled following an incident involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. The pair are at the heart of a heated controversy over a drunken sexual encounter that went wrong on the reality show's set, that has everyone from host Chris Harrison to former Bachelor contestants speaking out. The details of what exactly went down are still unconfirmed, but new information — including official statements from both Corinne and DeMario — is coming fast and furious. Here's what we know so far:

Production on Bachelor in Paradise is suspended. ABC announced they'd halted production on Sunday, June 11, and Warner Bros. released a statement on the matter shortly afterwards. "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico," they said. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

ABC announced they'd halted production on Sunday, June 11, and Warner Bros. released a statement on the matter shortly afterwards. "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of in Mexico," they said. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action." Rumours about Corinne and DeMario start on Twitter. LA Times writer Amy Kaufman tweeted out information she got from a source close to Bachelor in Paradise , who revealed production on the show was shut down because of Corinne and DeMario getting physical in the pool. "On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source," she wrote. "Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. From this point forward, things turned into 'soft-core porn.' They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy."

writer Amy Kaufman tweeted out information she got from a source close to , who revealed production on the show was shut down because of Corinne and DeMario getting physical in the pool. "On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source," she wrote. "Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. From this point forward, things turned into 'soft-core porn.' They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy." A producer on the show takes action. A producer who witnessed the hook-up was apparently uncomfortable with what happened in the pool and is now suing the production for misconduct. E! News reported that the producer in question filed the complaint without personally witnessing the event or watching the footage on tape.

A producer who witnessed the hook-up was apparently uncomfortable with what happened in the pool and is now suing the production for misconduct. E! News reported that the producer in question filed the complaint without personally witnessing the event or watching the footage on tape. BIP season four cast members leave Mexico. According to blogger Reality Steve (Steve Carbone), cast members were flown out of Sayulita, Mexico, where the season was filming, to Houston on that Sunday.

According to blogger (Steve Carbone), cast members were flown out of Sayulita, Mexico, where the season was filming, to Houston on that Sunday. Disturbing details about the hook-up come to light. By June 12, a source told People that what happened was more serious than simply a drunken hook-up; Corinne may have been too drunk to consent during the sexual encounter. "The show absolutely values the primacy of consent, and this instance it appears as though conduct allegedly occurred without the proper consent having been given," one source revealed to the magazine.

By June 12, a source told that what happened was more serious than simply a drunken hook-up; Corinne may have been too drunk to consent during the sexual encounter. "The show absolutely values the primacy of consent, and this instance it appears as though conduct allegedly occurred without the proper consent having been given," one source revealed to the magazine. BIP contestants react. An anonymous contestant on the show also spoke to People on June 12, revealing that the other cast members are angry the situation escalated to that point at all. "People are pissed, and not just at DeMario. We're pissed that this whole thing happened," the contestant said. "They could have seen that she was drinking too much and that he was taking advantage. They could have stopped this before it got this far. But they decided to let it go, and let it happen, and see what happened? So, I'm angry at the show, and everyone else is too." Past and current members of the franchise further aired their grievances and offered messages of support on Twitter.

Image Source: ABC