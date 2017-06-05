 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's What the Royal Family Prefers to Call Kate Middleton
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

What Is Kate Middleton's Real Name?

Here's What the Royal Family Prefers to Call Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has been in the spotlight ever since she began dating Prince William back in 2003. While she typically goes by the title the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate is also known as Princess William of Wales or simply Kate Middleton. Still, Prince William often refers to her as Catherine given that she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. While growing up in the English village of Bucklebury, she was known as Catherine among her friends and family, and it wasn't until she went to the University of St. Andrews that she garnered the nickname "Kate."

Kate married William in 2011, and that's when she officially became Catherine Elizabeth, Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, as listed on Prince George's birth certificate. Just like William, the palace also refers to Kate as Catherine. During an interview with BBC's Radio 1 in April, Scott Mills questioned the fact that Prince Harry referred to his sister-in-law as "Cath" in a recent video, asking, "Everyone calls you Kate, don't they?" "I will answer to most things," she replied. Well, there you have it.

Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince WilliamKate MiddletonCelebrity FactsThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Weeknd
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Ser Davos Azor Ahai on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?
by Brinton Parker
How to Copy Kate Middleton's Style
The Royals
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
by Nikita Ramsinghani
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Joe Alwyn
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New British Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds