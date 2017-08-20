What I Know (I Think) About Game of Thrones Without Having Watched It

What to Know About Game of Thrones
I haven't seen Game of Thrones, which seems to astound everyone a lot more than it does me. Actually, I lie: I watched the first episode and hated when they pushed that kid off the wall to what I assume was his death — and so that was the end of that.
I don't quite get it. To me, the whole thing just sounds confusing as all hell. And violent. And sexual in a weird way. Still, it's all I seem to end up talking about since everyone I know is addicted. So here's every bit of knowledge — right or wrong — that I've picked up about GoT, without having watched it. Potential spoilers ahead!
- There are about four million characters. I could probably name 10 of them, max. My question is this: How does anyone keep up with so many people and storylines?
- There's a character called Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, and he must be a bit of a dumb-dumb because he apparently knows nothing.
- He may know nothing, but he can come back from the dead! Which he did, I think, maybe last season.
- There's a big situation to do with Jon's parents. Either he doesn't know who they are or the audience doesn't know — either way, I have seen so many frickin' headlines about those parents.
- On that, I believed (until this morning) that Jon was a bastard. Apparently he is not now . . . so we must know who his parents are, right?
- Emilia Clarke plays a character with three different names, I think. Khaleesi, Daenerys and I can't remember the other one. I like the D one 'cause you can call her Dany for short, thank God.
- Jon and Dany have just met in the show (we're on season seven, right? That seems like a long time before the two main characters meet) and now, from what I've seen, everyone is desperate for them to get it on.
- Dany has a pet dragon, but it's not cute like you would hope. It's terrifying!
- Dany seems real mad with Jamie, the guy who played the cheating husband in that hilarious movie The Other Woman. I saw that she made her dragon breathe fire onto him and his army recently and everyone thought he'd died . . . but he did not. A GoT devotee tells me he should have died, considering his predicament, and that it's a bit silly he didn't.
- Dany used to be married (I think it was a forced marriage?) to Jason Momoa's character in the show. I haven't seen or read about his character in ages (except in memes, obvs) so I'm gonna go right ahead and assume he's dead.
- There seem to be so many Starks. I don't watch the bloody show and I can name Ned, Arya, Sansa, Bran, Lyanna . . . it's just Stark, Stark, Stark all over the place. No idea what relevance they have to the show.
- One of the female characters has a necklace that keeps her young . . . and when she takes it off she turns into an old woman.
- Westeros is the town they live in. What is Winterfell? I'm going to say it's the country they live in. Or vice versa?
- It's called Game of Thrones but I have no idea if there is actually a throne involved. Is it using the word "Thrones" to describe a bunch of monarchies? I've got no idea.
- Cersei seems particularly aggressive.
- There's a bit of incest. Like, rather graphic incest scenes, am I right? (Please, tell me I'm wrong.)
- Actually, there's just a lot of sex in general. I know this because this post about the best sex scenes is one of the most read stories on our site, you dirty perves ;).
- There was a red wedding once and while I don't really get the significance, I do know it seemed to just destroy all GoT fans. I also know that it involved a lot of blood and murder, but I don't know whose murder.
- Wait, I've just remembered there's a fierce-looking iron throne involved somehow. Is that one of the "Thrones" in the show title?
- Hold the door sounded like the best character. Why'd he have to go?
- I'm not sure if Winter has arrived yet.
- Revealing a Game of Thrones spoiler is an act akin to killing a puppy dog, or something else very terrible. Seriously, I've nearly lost friends over accidental spoilers. Don't do it.
