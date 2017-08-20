What I Know (I Think) About Game of Thrones Without Having Watched It

I haven't seen Game of Thrones, which seems to astound everyone a lot more than it does me. Actually, I lie: I watched the first episode and hated when they pushed that kid off the wall to what I assume was his death — and so that was the end of that.

I don't quite get it. To me, the whole thing just sounds confusing as all hell. And violent. And sexual in a weird way. Still, it's all I seem to end up talking about since everyone I know is addicted. So here's every bit of knowledge — right or wrong — that I've picked up about GoT, without having watched it. Potential spoilers ahead!

There are about four million characters. I could probably name 10 of them, max. My question is this: How does anyone keep up with so many people and storylines?

There's a character called Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, and he must be a bit of a dumb-dumb because he apparently knows nothing.

He may know nothing, but he can come back from the dead! Which he did, I think, maybe last season.

There's a big situation to do with Jon's parents. Either he doesn't know who they are or the audience doesn't know — either way, I have seen so many frickin' headlines about those parents.

On that, I believed (until this morning) that Jon was a bastard. Apparently he is not now . . . so we must know who his parents are, right?

Emilia Clarke plays a character with three different names, I think. Khaleesi, Daenerys and I can't remember the other one. I like the D one 'cause you can call her Dany for short, thank God.

Jon and Dany have just met in the show (we're on season seven, right? That seems like a long time before the two main characters meet) and now, from what I've seen, everyone is desperate for them to get it on.

Dany has a pet dragon, but it's not cute like you would hope. It's terrifying!

Dany seems real mad with Jamie, the guy who played the cheating husband in that hilarious movie The Other Woman . I saw that she made her dragon breathe fire onto him and his army recently and everyone thought he'd died . . . but he did not. A GoT devotee tells me he should have died, considering his predicament, and that it's a bit silly he didn't.

There seem to be so many Starks. I don't watch the bloody show and I can name Ned, Arya, Sansa, Bran, Lyanna . . . it's just Stark, Stark, Stark all over the place. No idea what relevance they have to the show.

One of the female characters has a necklace that keeps her young . . . and when she takes it off she turns into an old woman.

Westeros is the town they live in. What is Winterfell? I'm going to say it's the country they live in. Or vice versa?

It's called Game of Thrones but I have no idea if there is actually a throne involved. Is it using the word "Thrones" to describe a bunch of monarchies? I've got no idea.

