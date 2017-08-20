 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Australian Survivor
Yep, Locky From Survivor Is as Much of a Man as You Thought He Was

What to Know About Game of Thrones

What I Know (I Think) About Game of Thrones Without Having Watched It

I haven't seen Game of Thrones, which seems to astound everyone a lot more than it does me. Actually, I lie: I watched the first episode and hated when they pushed that kid off the wall to what I assume was his death — and so that was the end of that.

I don't quite get it. To me, the whole thing just sounds confusing as all hell. And violent. And sexual in a weird way. Still, it's all I seem to end up talking about since everyone I know is addicted. So here's every bit of knowledge — right or wrong — that I've picked up about GoT, without having watched it. Potential spoilers ahead!

  • There are about four million characters. I could probably name 10 of them, max. My question is this: How does anyone keep up with so many people and storylines?
  • There's a character called Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, and he must be a bit of a dumb-dumb because he apparently knows nothing.
  • He may know nothing, but he can come back from the dead! Which he did, I think, maybe last season.
  • There's a big situation to do with Jon's parents. Either he doesn't know who they are or the audience doesn't know — either way, I have seen so many frickin' headlines about those parents.
  • On that, I believed (until this morning) that Jon was a bastard. Apparently he is not now . . . so we must know who his parents are, right?
  • Emilia Clarke plays a character with three different names, I think. Khaleesi, Daenerys and I can't remember the other one. I like the D one 'cause you can call her Dany for short, thank God.
  • Jon and Dany have just met in the show (we're on season seven, right? That seems like a long time before the two main characters meet) and now, from what I've seen, everyone is desperate for them to get it on.
  • Dany has a pet dragon, but it's not cute like you would hope. It's terrifying!
  • Dany seems real mad with Jamie, the guy who played the cheating husband in that hilarious movie The Other Woman. I saw that she made her dragon breathe fire onto him and his army recently and everyone thought he'd died . . . but he did not. A GoT devotee tells me he should have died, considering his predicament, and that it's a bit silly he didn't.
  • Dany used to be married (I think it was a forced marriage?) to Jason Momoa's character in the show. I haven't seen or read about his character in ages (except in memes, obvs) so I'm gonna go right ahead and assume he's dead.
  • There seem to be so many Starks. I don't watch the bloody show and I can name Ned, Arya, Sansa, Bran, Lyanna . . . it's just Stark, Stark, Stark all over the place. No idea what relevance they have to the show.
  • One of the female characters has a necklace that keeps her young . . . and when she takes it off she turns into an old woman.
  • Westeros is the town they live in. What is Winterfell? I'm going to say it's the country they live in. Or vice versa?
  • It's called Game of Thrones but I have no idea if there is actually a throne involved. Is it using the word "Thrones" to describe a bunch of monarchies? I've got no idea.
  • Cersei seems particularly aggressive.
  • There's a bit of incest. Like, rather graphic incest scenes, am I right? (Please, tell me I'm wrong.)
  • Actually, there's just a lot of sex in general. I know this because this post about the best sex scenes is one of the most read stories on our site, you dirty perves ;).
  • There was a red wedding once and while I don't really get the significance, I do know it seemed to just destroy all GoT fans. I also know that it involved a lot of blood and murder, but I don't know whose murder.
  • Wait, I've just remembered there's a fierce-looking iron throne involved somehow. Is that one of the "Thrones" in the show title?
  • Hold the door sounded like the best character. Why'd he have to go?
  • I'm not sure if Winter has arrived yet.
  • Revealing a Game of Thrones spoiler is an act akin to killing a puppy dog, or something else very terrible. Seriously, I've nearly lost friends over accidental spoilers. Don't do it.
Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Personal EssayGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pop Quiz
Can You Guess the Celebrity Behind the Halloween Costume?
by Monica Sisavat
Paleo Diet Experience
POPSUGAR Voices
What No One Tells You About Going Paleo (Hint: It's Sad)
by Geraldine DeRuiter
Priscilla Presley Quotes About Elvis's Death
Celebrity Interviews
The Heartbreaking Way Priscilla Presley Found Out About Elvis' Death
by Monica Sisavat
Mum's Letter to Baby During Pregnancy
Parenting
A Letter to My Unborn Baby: Here's What I Promise You
by Laura Marie Meyers
Who Is Rhaegar Targaryen on Game of Thrones?
TV
Game of Thrones: Everything You Should Know About Jon Snow's Father, Rhaegar Targaryen
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds