The Royals
Princess Margaret's Luxurious Morning Routine Will Have You Rethinking Your Pamper Sessions
Reputation
Taylor Swift Wrote a Heartfelt, Revealing Letter For Reputation That Is Definitely Worth a Read
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Celebrity Kids
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a Baby Girl

What Movies Will Get Nominated For Oscars in 2018?

Your Early 2018 Oscar Predictions Are Here

Battle of the Sexes
Image Source: Everett Collection

Spring has started, and a lot of the big, serious Oscar-bait dramas haven't even come out to the general public. But because of the recently wrapped Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, we already have a good idea of a few movies that are in the award-season running. Hell, some of these have been getting buzz since before the 2017 Oscars even took place because they hit the ground running at Sundance back in January. Now that we're closer to the release of a lot of these big movies, and a little closer to the end of the year (aka the end date for eligibility for the 2018 Oscars), here are our early picks for the next award-season darlings.

Call Me by Your Name
Call Me by Your Name
Image Source: Everett Collection

This sensual, aesthetically beautiful romance about two young men finding love in 1980s Italy was almost immediately met with breathless praise at this year's Sundance Film Festival way back in January. After seeing it at TIFF, we can also confirm the rumors: it's incredible. Call Me by Your Name has strong odds in lots of categories, like best actor and best supporting actor for stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, but it will also make it into the best picture section.

Dunkirk
Dunkirk
Image Source: Everett Collection

Even though it wasn't released during the traditional time of year for Oscar-magnet movies, WWII drama Dunkirk has maintained a low, steady buzz since its release. Director Christopher Nolan has curiously never been nominated in the best director category (he has been nominated, but for best picture and best original screenplay), and with the universal critical praise, it's been speculated that this may be the year he gets his due.

Molly's Game
Molly's Game
Image Source: Everett Collection

TIFF audiences were blown away by Jessica Chastain in Aaron Sorkin's Fall release, with Vulture noting that all the lead actors in the last three movies Sorkin wrote got Oscar nominations. Chastain has been nominated for an Oscar twice, but she hasn't won yet. Also, given the lack of obvious competition in this race thus far, we think Chastain is almost guaranteed for an Oscar nomination.

Mudbound
Mudbound
Image Source: Netflix

After its Sundance debut, Mudbound was met with ubiquitous acclaim, as was its director, Dee Rees. The movie comes to Netflix on Nov. 17, so there will be a wider audience to judge its merits.

Battle of the Sexes
Battle of the Sexes
Image Source: Everett Collection

Though we were personally underwhelmed by this big-screen retelling of the epic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, there are two things the Academy loves: biopics and Emma Stone. Stone is a newbie to the Oscar game — her first win was for La La Land last year, but that was her second nomination . . . plus, she's fresh in the minds of the Academy (and her role as King, discovering her sexuality while taking a feminist stand, is awards bait). The movie itself may not get many nominations, but we think Stone has a decent shot at the best actress category.

I, Tonya
I, Tonya
Image Source: TIFF

Margot Robbie plays Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, a movie that's not your traditional biopic. It's a dark comedy that's comic and sharp, and it really gets by on the performances of Robbie, Sebastian Stan (as Jeff Gillooly), and Allison Janney (as Tonya's mother, LaVona Golden). Though it might have more of a chance in the comedy sections at the Golden Globes, Robbie is garnering a lot of praise for her acting, with Variety citing her "canny, live-wire, deeply sympathetic performance." It's totally possible that she'll skate all the way to the Oscars.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Image Source: Everett Collection

This dark, timely piece won the audience award at TIFF, giving it major award-season buzz, especially for lead actress Frances McDormand (an Oscar darling) and her costars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

The Shape of Water
The Shape of Water
Image Source: Everett Collection

Guillermo del Toro has blown up in the past decade and done lots of megabudget projects, but The Shape of Water has a closer feel to Pan's Labyrinth than anything else he's done in the intervening years. It's also the last movie for which he was nominated for an Oscar, so you know where I'm going: this could be his return. The dark fairy tale is a shoo-in for technical categories like best visual effects, production design, and makeup and hairstyling, but it could also have a chance at best director, best original screenplay, and best actress (for Sally Hawkins).

Mother!
Mother!
Image Source: Paramount Pictures

This one is deeply controversial, as the much-maligned film received an F from Cinemascore, but we think there are two people who might squeak into award season: Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Pfeiffer. I mean, Lawrence kind of deserves it for everything she had to go through.

