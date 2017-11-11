Your Early 2018 Oscar Predictions Are Here

Guillermo del Toro has blown up in the past decade and done lots of megabudget projects, but The Shape of Water has a closer feel to Pan's Labyrinth than anything else he's done in the intervening years. It's also the last movie for which he was nominated for an Oscar, so you know where I'm going: this could be his return. The dark fairy tale is a shoo-in for technical categories like best visual effects, production design, and makeup and hairstyling, but it could also have a chance at best director, best original screenplay, and best actress (for Sally Hawkins).