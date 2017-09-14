 Skip Nav
What Is the Name of Serena Williams's Daughter?

Serena Williams Shares a Video of Her Baby Girl and Reveals Her Precious Name!

She's here! Almost two weeks after welcoming her first child into the world, Serena Williams gave her fans the cutest sneak peek there ever was at her new family. The tennis champion and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recorded videos of Serena's pregnancy journey, which she shared on her website on Wednesday. In the clips, Serena documents her growing baby bump up until the day they were able to bring their little girl home from the hospital. And the joy doesn't stop there! The couple also revealed her name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. They also joked that she already has one grand slam title in her short time on earth. We already can't wait for more photos of their precious family!

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

