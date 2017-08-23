 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
TV
What Do the White Walkers Actually Want?

What Powers Does the Ice Dragon Have on Game of Thrones?

6 Questions We Have About the Ice Dragon on Game of Thrones

Hopefully we can all be in agreement that Game of Thrones' season seven episode "Beyond the Wall" is a particularly gut-wrenching episode. While other things happen in the episode, I'd like to take a minute and focus on my personal favourite group of degenerates making a super-casual trip north of the Wall to wrangle a wight. We also see a zombie polar bear, which, again, may not be that important in the grand scheme of things, but I truly lost my sh*t when I saw it on my screen. The most important thing to come out of this episode was, obviously, the fact that the army of White Walkers now has a freakin' dragon (RIP, Viserion).

There are so many questions that follow, like, is the ice dragon a wight or a White Walker? Who will be riding him? Will dragon Drogon kill dragon Viserion? How much dragonglass is necessary to kill an already-dead dragon? But we actually have more questions about what powers the ice dragon actually possesses now.

  • Will the ice dragon breathe fire or ice?
  • Will whatever he does breathe just kill everyone OR turn them into wights/White Walkers immediately?
  • How will the ice dragon break the wall?
  • Will he kill his bros? (Please, God, no.)
  • Will Bran be able control Viserion?
  • Does this officially cancel out the three-headed dragon theory?

Here's to hoping the season finale answers most, if not all, of these questions. In the meantime, is it appropriate to pray for the well-being of fictional characters?

Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
TV
2 of the Funniest Game of Thrones Characters Are Officially Best Friends
by Brinton Parker
Will Sansa Kill Littlefinger on Game of Thrones?
Theories
If This Theory Proves Correct, Littlefinger's Death Will Be Immensely Satisfying
by Quinn Keaney
Why Does Daenerys Believe She Can't Have Children?
TV
The Reason Daenerys Believes She Is Barren Goes Back to Season 1
by Sabienna Bowman
Why Game of Thrones' Penultimate Episodes Are the Best
TV
Why the Penultimate Episode of Game of Thrones Is Always the Best
by Erin Hurley
Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Details
TV
Where Will Game of Thrones Season 7 End? Sh*t Is About to Get Real
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds