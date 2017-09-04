 Skip Nav
What Was Prince's Favourite Colour?

In "Life Is a Lie" News, Prince's Sister Says His Favourite Colour Was Actually Orange, Not Purple

Prince's sister Tyka Nelson is opening an exhibition of the late superstar's belongings in London this Autumn, and while talking about the exciting project to the Evening Standard this week, she dropped a very surprising tidbit that blew our hair back. When asked about the "never-before-seen articles" that would be on display at The 02 in October, Tyka — who is Prince's last living full-blood relative — said, "The standout piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar. It is strange because people always associate the colour purple with Prince, but his favourite colour was actually orange." I'm so sorry, what?

Are we talking about the same Prince here? I don't recall ever seeing a movie called Orange Rain or listening to an artist nicknamed The Orange One (that would obviously go to President Donald Trump). So who is this one-in-a-million rock legend whose favourite colour was "actually orange?" Not my Prince, that's for sure. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll be listening to the song "Purple Rain" from the soundtrack to the film Purple Rain while painting my apartment the shade of purple that was recently created in The Purple One's honour.

Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
Celebrity FactsPrince
Latest Celebrity
Power Your Happy
