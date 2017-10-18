 Skip Nav
What Is Prince George's Favourite Movie?

Prince George's Favourite Disney Movie Proves He Just Can't Wait to Be King

Turns out, Prince George loves Disney movies just as much as you do. During an appearance at London's Paddington train station on Monday, Prince William revealed that his 4-year-old son "quite likes" The Lion King, as well as a few Lego movies. "Trying to keep him off the television is hard work," the soon-to-be father of three joked. Seems pretty fitting that his favourite movie is about a cub who grows up and takes his father's place as leader of the pride (you know, minus that whole heartbreaking death). We guess George just can't wait to be king. See Will talk more in detail about his little man's favourite things below.

