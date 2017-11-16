 Skip Nav
What Is Princess Charlotte's Favorite Colour?

Princess Charlotte's Favorite Colour Shouldn't Be Too Much of a Surprise

Princess Charlotte is only 2, but she knows what she likes. During a visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London on Tuesday, Kate Middleton, who is currently pregnant with her third child, revealed that her daughter loves the colour pink while chatting with a young girl named Nevaeh Richardson-Natiko. "She asked me what my favourite colour is," the 6-year-old told reporters after her encounter with the famous royal. "I said it was pink and she said that's Charlotte's favourite colour too."

The little princess's favourite colour shouldn't come as a big surprise though. Aside from wearing a pink dress during the family's official tour of Poland and Germany, she also matched with her mum when the whole family watched Trooping the Colour earlier this year. You know what they say: like mother, like daughter.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
