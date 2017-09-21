 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

What Is Rihanna's Real Name?

16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name

View In Slideshow
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
Image Source: Getty / Chris J. Ratcliffe

The recent launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has people freaking out for many reasons: the foundation shades are on point, the lip colours are universal, and it's all cruelty-free! But another fact about the brand has fans up in arms, too. Some folks are in utter disbelief upon learning that "Fenty" isn't just a made-up word that Rihanna chose for her products — it's actually just her last name. Yes, just like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior before her, Rihanna is using her surname for business purposes and positioning herself as a fashion and beauty bigwig with both Fenty Beauty and her ongoing Fenty x Puma collections.

Let's be clear: most Rihanna fans and people with internet access have long known about Fenty being Rihanna's last name, but here's another fact we'll throw out there just for fun: RIHANNA ISN'T HER REAL FIRST NAME. The singer was actually born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and the rest is #blackgirlmagic history.

Related
75 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You
1 / 16
2 / 16
3 / 16
4 / 16
5 / 16
6 / 16
7 / 16
8 / 16
9 / 16
10 / 16
11 / 16
12 / 16
13 / 16
14 / 16
15 / 16
16 / 16
Join the conversation
Fenty BeautyCelebrity FactsRihanna
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Makeup
I Tested the 7 Best Fenty Beauty Products For Skin of Colour So You Don't Have to
by Nykia Spradley
Emilia Clarke Facts
Celebrity Facts
Emilia Clarke Once Dated This Famous Actor, and Even More Fun Facts About the Star
by Monica Sisavat
Meghan Markle's Royal Title If She Marries Prince Harry
The Royals
If Meghan Markle Marries Prince Harry, This Would Be Her Royal Title
by Monica Sisavat
Why Did Pink and Carey Hart Break Up?
Celebrity Facts
The Grand Gesture That Helped Pink Win Back Carey Hart After Their 2008 Split
by Monica Sisavat
Albino Women's Reviews of Rihanna Fenty Beauty Foundation
Makeup
Albino Women's Rave Fenty Beauty Reviews Prove How Inclusive It Really Is
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds