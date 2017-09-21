21/9/17 21/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity fenty beauty What Is Rihanna's Real Name? 16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name 21 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Chris J. Ratcliffe The recent launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has people freaking out for many reasons: the foundation shades are on point, the lip colours are universal, and it's all cruelty-free! But another fact about the brand has fans up in arms, too. Some folks are in utter disbelief upon learning that "Fenty" isn't just a made-up word that Rihanna chose for her products — it's actually just her last name. Yes, just like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior before her, Rihanna is using her surname for business purposes and positioning herself as a fashion and beauty bigwig with both Fenty Beauty and her ongoing Fenty x Puma collections. Let's be clear: most Rihanna fans and people with internet access have long known about Fenty being Rihanna's last name, but here's another fact we'll throw out there just for fun: RIHANNA ISN'T HER REAL FIRST NAME. The singer was actually born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and the rest is #blackgirlmagic history. Related75 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You Why are all Rihanna's products called Fenty? Like her shoes and that as well— kevin gnapoor (@CXRRYINGCOFFINS) September 9, 2017 1 / 16 I, the idiot, didn't know Rihanna's last name was Fenty so I'm sitting here in class like wait...so that's why pic.twitter.com/GjWu1XNSZV— zooey101 (@bullssoxfan23) September 19, 2017 2 / 16 When you figure out that Fenty is @rihanna last name pic.twitter.com/RONHwjS4Cx— Grace Jones' Spirit (@Hadiya_Spalding) September 19, 2017 3 / 16 Just found out Fenty is Rihanna's surname and not just a made up word— Rhianna ðŸŒ¸ (@rhiannaoliviab) September 14, 2017 4 / 16 I WAS SHOOK NOT KNOWING RIHANNA'S LAST NAME IS "FENTY" WOAHHHH ðŸ˜³— âœ¨ Kurt Ashton âœ¨ (@SatelliteKisser) September 20, 2017 5 / 16 Me: 'Fenty'? What the heck is that?Internet: It's @rihanna's real life last name.Me: pic.twitter.com/BM8FyZU2O6— Mallory Hughes (@mallorymhughes) September 20, 2017 6 / 16 Had no idea Fenty was Rihanna last name 🤦🏾♂️💀💀— JohnnyBlaze (@Blazedapoet) September 20, 2017 7 / 16 Fenty is actually Rihanna's last name. Mind. Blown. pic.twitter.com/tQBVf4R1zy— ReemOmeirat (@ReemOmeirat) September 20, 2017 8 / 16 i feel fake af cause i’m just finding out Rihanna’s last name is Fenty wowowowow— mandy✨ (@ohaimanda) September 20, 2017 9 / 16 I just found out that Fenty is actually Rihanna's last name pic.twitter.com/Sd7lDZFpRi— Bea Nicor (@beanicor) September 20, 2017 10 / 16 just found out fenty is rihanna's last name life is crazy 😳— ً (@tellmefenty) September 20, 2017 11 / 16 literally just found out fenty is rihanna's last name ðŸ˜²— patrice (@sheighh) September 20, 2017 12 / 16 Rihanna’s last name is Fenty???? Wow I’m a fucking loser— peach (@peachymamag) September 20, 2017 13 / 16 FENTY IS RIHANNA'S LAST NAME SAY WHAT ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜© I am the worst fan ever pic.twitter.com/Kp4D6HbdF3— HENSLEY (@HensleyU) September 12, 2017 14 / 16 Im shook.... Fenty is Rihanna's last name? I thought fenty means something lol— Shobe De Ocampo (@inevitableof) September 20, 2017 15 / 16 Pls tell me I'm not the only one that didn't know Rihanna's last name is FentyI feel so dumb 😭😭😭— Vanessa (@Vswizzzle) September 19, 2017 16 / 16 Join the conversation Fenty BeautyCelebrity FactsRihanna