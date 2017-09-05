 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Royal Family
Will the New Royal Baby Be Called Alice?
Celebrity Friendships
Here's a Truly Incredible Story About Princess Diana at a Michael Jackson Concert
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding

What Will the Third Royal Baby Be Named?

What Kate and William Will Call Their New Royal Baby

With the announcement of a new royal baby on the way, royalists (and most of the world) were giddy with excitement. A a younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, if it's a boy, he will be a historic first in that he won't outrank his sister. Gender, Kate's due date and the baby's name are all unknowns that betting companies were quick to cash-in on.

In terms of names, we can take a few educated guesses. During Kate's first pregnancy, James and Alexander were hot contenders for the royal moniker (though George was always the favourite), and during her second pregnancy, Alice and Charlotte were strong favourites throughout. The most popular punter pick for baby number three, is a girl named Alice.

Alice is a name that would honour William's grandfather Prince Philip's own mother, Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark, but there are a lot of options, and it's early days yet!

Below are the most likely name contenders (according to Sportsbet and, you know, history), cast your vote for your favourite.

What Is Your Top Pick For the Name of the New Royal Baby?
Victoria
Alice
Alexandra
Grace
Olivia
Elizabeth
Frances
Diana
Isabelle
Margaret
Sophie
Mary
Arthur
Henry
Frederick
James
Albert
Philip
Alexander
Edward
Alfred
Victor
Charles
Thomas
Join the conversation
Kate MiddetonPrincess CharlottePrince GeorgePrince WilliamThe RoyalsBaby Names
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mum
by Alessia Santoro
Kate and Pippa Middleton Pregnant at Same Time
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Sister Pippa Have Reportedly Made a Royal Pregnancy Pact
by Brittney Stephens
Firefighter Talks About Princess Diana's Death
The Royals
Why the Firefighter Who Responded to Diana's Car Crash Thought She Would Survive
by Kelsie Gibson
Princess Diana Beauty Blue Eyeliner
Celebrity Beauty
Did You Ever Notice Princess Diana Was Obsessed With Blue Eyeliner?
by Kristina Rodulfo
Kate Middleton's Best Jewelry Gifts From the Royal Family
The Royals
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewellery Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds