What Kate and William Will Call Their New Royal Baby

With the announcement of a new royal baby on the way, royalists (and most of the world) were giddy with excitement. A a younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, if it's a boy, he will be a historic first in that he won't outrank his sister. Gender, Kate's due date and the baby's name are all unknowns that betting companies were quick to cash-in on.

In terms of names, we can take a few educated guesses. During Kate's first pregnancy, James and Alexander were hot contenders for the royal moniker (though George was always the favourite), and during her second pregnancy, Alice and Charlotte were strong favourites throughout. The most popular punter pick for baby number three, is a girl named Alice.

Alice is a name that would honour William's grandfather Prince Philip's own mother, Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark, but there are a lot of options, and it's early days yet!

Below are the most likely name contenders (according to Sportsbet and, you know, history), cast your vote for your favourite.