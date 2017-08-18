 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Sutton Foster
24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

What Are Weirwood Trees on Game of Thrones?

Game of Thrones: Why Weirwood Trees May Be the Key to Defeating the Undead

Ever since Bran Stark returned to Winterfell from beyond the Wall on Game of Thrones, he's been spending the majority of his time out in the Winterfell godswood next to a beautiful tree called a weirwood. The trees play an important part in his transformation into the Three-Eyed Raven, and they may play a big part in the coming Night King's invasion. Here's why.

Weirwood is a tree similar to the North American white pine, with a wide trunk and white bark. But unlike the white pine, which sports regular green leaves, weirwood trees are festooned with brilliant red leaves. Special weirwoods, called "heart trees," have faces carved into their bark. Legend says that the carvings were done by the Children of the Forest, the nonhuman race that aligned with the First Men tens of thousands of years ago to fight the White Walker invasion of Westeros.

The weirwood tree where Bran meets the former Three-Eyed Raven has special power, as it had kept the Night King and his army out of the cave (at least until Bran was marked by the Night King during one of his wargs). It's unclear if the White Walkers couldn't enter the cave because of the tree itself or some kind of spell that uses a weirwood, but since there are weirwoods south of the Wall, they could come in handy to create safe havens from White Walkers.

It is also part of weirwood lore from the Game of Thrones novels that greenseers can see through the eyes of the carved faces in heart trees, so that may also come into play if any greenseers survived the White Walker siege on the cave in season six.

Related
Everything We Already Know About Game of Thrones Season 8

Unfortunately, most weirwoods in the southern half of Westeros are gone because the Andals wanted to do away with Old Gods worshippers. The Andals had the trees destroyed so as to take away the godswoods, which are places where Old Gods followers could worship. The only weirwoods left in the South are a few heart trees, which remain standing in a handful of castle godswoods.

Those few heart trees may prove invaluable if the Night King and his army get very far south in Westeros, though it is more likely the ensuing war with the White Walkers will happen in the North. Most likely the only weirwood that will have significant impact on the show is the one at Winterfell where Bran spends all his time.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Parenting Humour
Mum's Bikini Selfie Perfectly Shows What It's Like to Have Lopsided Boobs
by Kate Schweitzer
Mom's Tips For Preventing Dog Attacks
Little Kids
What This Devastated Mum Wishes She'd Known Before a Friendly Dog Attacked Her Son
by Lauren Levy
Choosing Not to Have Kids When You Are Bipolar
Emotional and Mental Health
On Being a Woman of Child-Bearing Age With Mental Illness
by Kristen Elyse
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Carpool Karaoke Video
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Scare Game of Thrones Fans During Carpool Karaoke
by Kelsie Gibson
Where Is Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones?
Michiel Huisman
Is Daario Ever Coming Back to Game of Thrones? There's (a Tiny Bit of) Hope
by Becky Kirsch
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds