23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

When Does The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Premiere?

It's Official: The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Has a Premiere Date

We're officially one step closer to an exact premiere date for The Handmaid's Tale's second season. This week, Hulu set premiere dates for its 2018 lineup, announcing an April 2018 release for the Emmy Award darling. SBS also recently revealed its line-up for next year, announcing that The Handmaid's Tale will be fast-tracked from the US. An exact date is still TBD, but at least this means we're less than six months away from our return to Gilead. We have a few ideas about what will happen next time around, but seeing as it's burned through a ton of the source material and ended on a truly devastating cliffhanger, we can likely expect even more departures from the book as we move forward.

Image Source: Hulu
The Handmaid's TaleTV
