 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

When Does Wonder Woman 2 Come Out?

Rejoice, Because Wonder Woman 2's Release Date Is Now a Month Earlier

If you're one of the many superhero fans champing at the bit for the highly anticipated sequel to Warner Bros.'s Wonder Woman, then we have some good news and some bad news. The good news? The as-yet-untitled Wonder Woman 2 has an official release date! The bad news? It's extremely far away.

Back in July, the studio revealed that the sequel, which will take place during the Cold War in the '80s, wouldn't hit cinemas until Dec. 13, 2019. Now Warner Bros. has (thankfully) decided to move the date up by a month, opting for Nov. 1, 2019, instead. The news comes hot on the heels of star Gal Gadot's rumoured condition that she would refuse to star in the sequel unless producer Brett Ratner was no longer attached to the project. Multiple women, including actress Olivia Munn, recently came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Ratner.

"She's tough and stands by her principles," a source told PageSix of Gadot's decision. "She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet." At the moment, Ratner's production company isn't committed to finance Wonder Woman 2 (although he was a passive financier of the first film), and Gadot is still on board to reprise her role as the daughter of Hippolyta.

While there's still far too long of a wait for the sequel for our liking, the new date they picked does make sense. Before Warner Bros. can begin working on the sequel for Diana, the studio has to release Justice League (part one debuts on Nov. 17, 2017, part two on June 14, 2019), as well as finish The Flash and Aquaman (due out March 16, 2018, and Dec. 21, 2018, respectively). On top of that, Wonder Woman 2 will now face zero competition thanks to the date being moved up a month.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsWonder WomanMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Entertainment News
Sarah Jessica Parker Has Some Bad News About Sex and the City 3: "It's Over"
by Kelsey Garcia
'90s Movies to Show Your Kids
Food & Fun
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Best Kid Movies 2017
Kids Movies
The Absolute Best Kid Movies That Came Out in 2017
by Alessia Santoro
Ecotourism Tips
Travel Inspiration
7 Easy Ways to Get Into Ecotourism
by Morgane Le Caer
Most Successful Films by Female Directors
Patty Jenkins
10 Female-Directed Films That Saw Huge Box Office Success
by Johnni Macke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds