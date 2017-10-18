 Skip Nav
When Is Kate Middleton's Third Baby Due?

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal When Royal Baby No. 3 Will Arrive!

The British royal family is about to add another prince or princess to its lineage, and it looks like baby number three will be making their debut in Autumn!

On Sept. 4, Kate and her husband, Prince William, formally announced that they are expecting their third child. Ever since that moment, fans of the royal family have been wondering when Prince George (who is 4 years old) and Princess Charlotte (who is 2 years old) could be expecting their next sibling.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always liked to keep their family life private, the duo announced in October that their newest bundle of joy is set to arrive in April 2018!

Kate was forced to cancel a few of her public appearances at the beginning of her pregnancy due to her suffering from the debilitating hyperemesis gravidarum, but she's recently started stepping out again. Most recently, she charmed just about everyone when she shared a dance with Paddington Bear at London's Paddington Station. Now that she's feeling better, we can expect to see a lot more from the royal duo before they become a family of five.

Image Source: Getty / Pool
