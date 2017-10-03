 Skip Nav
Outlander
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

When Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Married?

Could Will and Kate's Third Child Affect Prince Harry's Wedding Plans?

Princess Charlotte was barely whisked out of St. Mary's Hospital and settled into the Anmer Hall nursery before speculation started about whether her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, would have a third child. And then all our dreams came true on Sept. 4 when it was announced that Kate was expecting a new baby brother or sister for George and Charlotte. But could the new arrival have an impact on the other royal news that everyone is holding their breath for: the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Possibly!

It's clear that the lovebirds of around 18 months are head-over-heels, love-each-other-to-the-moon-and-back smitten kittens. In Meghan's recent Vanity Fair interview, she confirmed what no one was surprised to hear: "We're two people who are really happy and in love." And at the recent Invictus Games, Harry broke with royal protocol by holding hands with his girlfriend at an official event — a humdinger of a sign that they are planning a future together. Add to this that Meghan apparently recently met the queen at her Scottish residence Balmoral, and all the signs are pointing to an announcement that will come sooner rather than later. Additionally, Harry has talked about his desire to have children, so it's likely they will want to try for a family as soon as possible — although obviously not before they have walked down the aisle.

So, where does Cambridge baby No. 3 come into all of this? Well, the new arrival is due in the Spring, and because Harry is highly likely to want the Cambridges involved in his big day, it's looking like a Harry/Meghan wedding won't be happening until next Summer at the earliest. Harry acted as best man for William at his wedding in 2011, so William is sure to want to return the favor for his younger brother, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be first in line when it comes to page boys and bridesmaids.

Royal engagements tend to run for only around six months — because who needs more time to plan when you have a whole royal household to help out? — so if Harry and Meghan would like their big day to take place next Summer in the UK, we could now be seeing an engagement announcement around the end of this year or the beginning of 2018!

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Join the conversation
Prince HarryCelebrity WeddingsPrince WilliamKate MiddletonMeghan MarkleThe RoyalsCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
15 Facts You Didn't Know About Buckingham Palace
by Johnni Macke
Off-White Princess Diana Collection Spring 2018
The Royals
Almost Every Look on This Runway Came From Princess Diana's Iconic Wardrobe
by Sarah Wasilak
What Nail Polish Does Queen Elizabeth II Wear?
Nails
Queen Elizabeth Has Been Wearing the Same Nail Colour For 28 Years — and It's Only $14
by Perri Konecky
Prince Harry and Barack Obama at Invictus Games 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
by Brittney Stephens
Prince Harry in Uniform Pictures
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds