So . . . When Is Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Baby Due?

With tonight's exciting news — Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting again! — comes the obvious next question: When is the baby due? With the young royals announcing the news in early September, we can assume (and we really are taking a stab in the dark here) that Kate is approximately 12 weeks along. If she is 12 weeks along, we're looking at a mid-March 2018 due date.

If she's been forced to announce early to explain her severe morning sickness, we may have longer to wait, and could be getting ourselves a new little royal in April. Which could then also be a very happy way to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary (has it been that long already?!).

William and Kate's first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were born on July 22, 2013, and May 2, 2015, respectively. No doubt they'll be excited to welcome their new sibling early next year!