Here's Where to Catch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on TV

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show takes place in Shanghai, China, tonight — anyone else staying up late to see the pics? — but as usual, it won't be airing on TV for a couple of weeks yet.

While we wait, we can scope out all the photos as they come through, but nothing beats watching the spectacle as a whole.

In previous years, Channel Nine has had the rights to air the program in Australia, but we haven't heard anything yet about this year's show. With CBS airing it in the States on November 28 (at 10 p.m., their time) we can expect to see it around the same time — and considering CBS has recently acquired Network Ten, there's a possibility we'll see it there instead of on Channel Nine.

Stay tuned and we will update you as soon as the air date is announced!