Princess Diana's London: Her Favourite Spots and Her Secret Social Life

Comedian Cleo Rocos wrote in her book The Power of Positive Drinking that she enjoyed a few fun nights out with the princess, along with their mutual friends Freddie Mercury and comedian Kenny Everett. "She would regularly sneak out on her own, in disguise, to go to places round the corner from the Palace," Cleo recalled. "I remember drinking peach Bellinis with her, Kenny, and Freddie Mercury at the Bombay Brasserie nearby, before we all went up to Kenny's penthouse to continue drinking. I'll never forget watching Diana, Kenn, and Freddie dancing around the lounge to the Gypsy Kings, each waving one of Kenny's feather dusters in the air."