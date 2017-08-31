Princess Diana's London: Her Favourite Spots and Her Secret Social Life

The no-frills cafe was named after the princess in 1989, and the owner couldn't believe it when she popped in just a few days later. Diana became a regular and would often bring William and Harry for breakfast. The princes would order a fry-up while Diana stuck to a cappuccino and a croissant — although she would occasionally have a cooked breakfast herself. The walls have always been plastered with pictures of the princess, and when the owner requested that she donate one herself, Diana brought in a black and white shot signed with her name in gold at the bottom. The last time she went in was for a cappuccino just a month before she passed away.