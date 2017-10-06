 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

Where Did Sam Heughan Go to School?

Yes, Sam Heughan Is Hot, but He's Way More Than Just a Pretty Face

Sam Heughan is arguably one of the best things about Outlander, and not just because he's extremely good-looking. The 37-year-old actor, who is dating MacKenzie Mauzy, is also extremely talented. That shouldn't come as a surprise, though, given the fact that Sam graduated from Glasgow's Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) in 2003. The native Scot studied the school's BA acting program before breaking into the entertainment industry and eventually landing the lead role of Jamie Fraser on Outlander.

Related
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find

Earlier this year, Sam paid a special visit to his alma mater and talked about his experience at the school. "The most important thing that RCS taught me is that we're always learning," he said. "You take what you want from each thing that you study each day, and use what works for you or what works for that particular job at hand." Beauty and brains? Check.

Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Join the conversation
Sam HeughanCelebrity Facts
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
Outlander Cast in Real Life
Outlander
How the Ridiculously Beautiful Outlander Cast Looks In and Out of Costume
by Quinn Keaney
Sam Heughan With Short Hair Pictures
Outlander
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Who Is Idris Elba Dating?
Celebrity Facts
In "Does This Mean I Still Have a Chance?" News, Idris Elba Is Dating a Former Pageant Queen
by Brittney Stephens
Before and After Weight Loss: TIU Kara
Before and After Weight Loss
This Is What It Looks Like to Lose 13 Kilos in 4 Months
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds