 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Sweet, Sombre Significance of Princess Diana's Final Resting Place
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage

Where Is Princess Diana Buried?

The Sweet, Sombre Significance of Princess Diana's Final Resting Place

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

Seven days after Princess Diana's tragic death in August 1997, she was honoured with a public funeral that remains one of the most watched events in history. Millions of people crowded the streets of London to follow the route of Diana's coffin from Kensington Palace along Hyde Park to St. James's Palace, passing Buckingham Palace and observing her memory in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Later that day, Diana was taken to her final resting place at her childhood home, the Spencer estate in Althorp.

Related
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral

Image Source: Getty / Barry King

Though many attended her funeral, the Princess of Wales was buried privately; the only people present were a close friend, her mother and siblings, Prince Charles, William, Harry, and a clergyman. Diana wore a black dress by Catherine Walker and held on to a rosary given to her by Mother Teresa (who, sadly, died the same week as Diana). She was laid to rest on a small island in the middle of a lake at Althorp. The family estate is located about 110 km from London in the town of Northampton, UK, and spans nearly 13,000 acres. Built in 1508, then-Lady Diana Spencer moved to the lavish home when her father, John Spencer, inherited the earl title in 1975. When he passed in 1992, Diana's brother Charles took the title as well as operation over the estate.

Related
22 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana

Image Source: Getty / Barry King

After her death, Earl Spencer decided that her grave site was better off at Althorp than at their family vault in the local church, because it could be more easily cared for and, most importantly, offered better privacy for William and Harry to visit. Before his wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011, William is said to have brought Kate to visit Diana's grave site, where they reportedly laid flowers. The island where Diana's grave sits is accessed by a path of 36 trees — one for every year of her life — and black swans and white roses float in the water. It also holds a tall monument dedicated to the princess, as well as a temple for visitors to pay their respects. On either side of the template is a tablet; one is engraved with the tribute Prince Charles gave at her funeral, and the other has quotes from Diana about her love and commitment to charity work. In 2015, Earl Spencer and his wife, Karen, Countess Spencer, set forth a huge revamp of the property where Diana is buried — the first in 350 years. It is scheduled to be done just before the 20th anniversary of her death in August 2017.

Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrincess DianaCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsRip
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
by Lucy Kenny
How Did Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Meet?
The Weeknd
There's a Chance Justin Bieber Is Responsible For Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Queen Elizabeth II's 70th Anniversary as a Freeman 2017
The Royals
Queen Elizabeth II Returns to the Place She Became a Freeman 70 Years Later
by Quinn Keaney
How Did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Adorable Reason Hugh Jackman Ignored His Wife For a Week When They First Met
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Middleton's Royal Titles
The Royals
Why You Should Stop Calling Kate Middleton "Princess Catherine"
by Monica Sisavat
Ian Somerhalder
The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated
by Monica Sisavat
J.K. Rowling Facts
Geek Culture
22 J.K. Rowling Facts That Prove She Is ACTUALLY a Magical Human
by Hilary White
How to Copy Kate Middleton's Style
The Royals
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
by Nikita Ramsinghani
How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?
Wedding
A Very Scientific Look at Pippa and Kate Middleton's Weddings, by the Numbers
by Monica Sisavat
Why Didn't Prince Charles Marry Camilla?
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
by Annie Gabillet
Jughead on Riverdale GIFs
Riverdale
15 Reasons Jughead Is Our Favourite Weirdo on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
Goldie Hawn With Her Grandchildren Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Goldie Hawn Is Without a Doubt 1 of the Coolest Grandmas Around
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds