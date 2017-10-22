The Truth About Where the British Royal Family Is Buried

When it comes to the most recent royals, they've been buried, or cremated, at a secondary location. Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel is made up of Gothic architecture (similar to Westminster Abbey) and is located on the property of Windsor Castle, which is one of Her Majesty's residencies.
The location might be lesser known by the masses, but it's equally as important when it comes to royal burial spots. According to the Royal Collection Trust, there are currently tombs of 10 sovereigns, which include Henry VIII and Charles I, in the royal vault at this location.
Within St. George's Chapel is the George VI Memorial Chapel, built in 1969, which is home to Queen Elizabeth II's immediate relatives. It is named for her father, King George VI, who is buried there, and has the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth's, coffin beside him. St. George's Chapel is among the locations that many assume Queen Elizabeth II will also be laid to rest upon her death.