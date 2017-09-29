Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons

I know, fam: it's been a sad few weeks without Game of Thrones, and it'll be a sadder (and entirely too long) wait until season eight. The bright side is that the hardworking cast still sometimes finds time to work on other projects between seasons, and thus, you'll be able to see them in other places before the final season debuts. Emilia Clarke is fitting in a few movies (including a Star Wars spinoff!), Kit Harington is playing a real historical figure, and two cast members are mutating into superheroes. See where you can watch your favourite Game of Thrones stars during the long wait between seasons!