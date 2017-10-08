Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place

Khloé Kardashian's dream of becoming a mother is finally coming true! The 33-year-old reality star and designer is expecting her first child with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, E! News reported after being told the news by "multiple sources."
People also reported the baby news, revealing that Khloé is expecting her first child with Tristan, who recently became a father after welcoming a son in December with his ex-girlfriend. "Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled," a source told People last week after the news broke. "This isn't something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it's only been in just the past week or so that they've felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle."
Although Khloé and Tristan have yet to confirm the news themselves, the Revenge Body star has previously talked about wanting to have children with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, whom she began dating back in September 2016. In fact, at the end of season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she was no longer on birth control in hopes of starting a family.
"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family," she said during the episode. "He wants to have five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is just like — it's scary. It's like a really big step."
It was a big step indeed, and now Khloé, who is reportedly four months pregnant, is getting her wish, and the couple will be welcoming their first child together — one of many, if Tristan has his way — in February.