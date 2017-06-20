The Last Resort Wraps Soon — Here's Where All the Couples Are

These guys had their work cut out for them when they signed onto the show. Josh harbours deep resentment for Sharday after she lied to him about the paternity of their daughter a few years ago (she lied that the child wasn't his, so he wasn't present at her birth or the first few weeks of her life) and Sharday has trust issues. In the first few episodes, the other couples said that if Sharday and Josh could make it through, then any of them could — and it does seem like they've had one of the more problematic journeys so far. Their relationship is incredibly volatile but they both want to spend the rest of their lives together. Time will tell if that desire is enough to keep them together.

Status: Together, but it really could go either way.