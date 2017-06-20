The Last Resort Wraps Soon — Here's Where All the Couples Are

With a romance that rivalled a fairy tale in the beginning, Stu and Jodie were incredibly happy together for years — but a recent accident left Stu with serious psychological damage that soon took a toll on their relationship. Jodie's sex drive and passion for Stu remained, while his went AWOL, along with his happiness and zest for life. With a lot of psychology work on the show, and some guided returns to passion and intimacy, they've certainly come a long way — but Stu can still sometimes sink back into his funk, and Jodie's kind of at her wit's end.
Status: Together and still working on it.