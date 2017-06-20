 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Last Resort Wraps Soon — Here's Where All the Couples Are
Younger
40 Hot Pictures of Nico Tortorella, That Total Babe From Younger
Humour
Hey World, It's Time For You to Stop Pronouncing "Bey" Incorrectly
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Celebrity Kids
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

Which The Last Resort 2017 Couples Are Still Together?

View in slideshow
The Last Resort Wraps Soon — Here's Where All the Couples Are
Image Source: Channel Nine

With The Last Resort wrapping up soon we're getting mighty curious about which couples are actually going to make it through this experiment.

Related
4 Couples Remain on The Last Resort — Who Will Stay and Who Will Split?

Each one of them has a dramatic backstory that got them where they are — from affairs, to lies about paternity, to the aftermath of a brain injury . . . it's all there and it's pretty full on, as far as relationships go. Ahead of the finale on June 28, we're summing up where the pairs are at in their relationship now. Scroll to read!

Lisa and Dan
Lisa and Dan
Image Source: Channel Nine

Lisa and Dan came to this experiment with a world of trouble between them. Having met under not-ideal circumstances (he had a six-months pregnant wife), trust has always been an issue for them. Dan broke up with Lisa via Facebook last year and took off to his native New Zealand for a few weeks. During the show, he swore up and down that he didn't cheat on Lisa in New Zealand . . . before just recently revealing that he did in fact sleep with someone else a number of times. Trust is their biggest issue, and unfortunately the wounds seem to be deepening at this point.

Status: Still together, but it looks rocky.

1 / 5
Sharday and Josh
Sharday and Josh
Image Source: Channel Nine

These guys had their work cut out for them when they signed onto the show. Josh harbours deep resentment for Sharday after she lied to him about the paternity of their daughter a few years ago (she lied that the child wasn't his, so he wasn't present at her birth or the first few weeks of her life) and Sharday has trust issues. In the first few episodes, the other couples said that if Sharday and Josh could make it through, then any of them could — and it does seem like they've had one of the more problematic journeys so far. Their relationship is incredibly volatile but they both want to spend the rest of their lives together. Time will tell if that desire is enough to keep them together.

Status: Together, but it really could go either way.

2 / 5
Stu and Jodie
Stu and Jodie
Image Source: Channel Nine

With a romance that rivalled a fairy tale in the beginning, Stu and Jodie were incredibly happy together for years — but a recent accident left Stu with serious psychological damage that soon took a toll on their relationship. Jodie's sex drive and passion for Stu remained, while his went AWOL, along with his happiness and zest for life. With a lot of psychology work on the show, and some guided returns to passion and intimacy, they've certainly come a long way — but Stu can still sometimes sink back into his funk, and Jodie's kind of at her wit's end.

Status: Together and still working on it.

3 / 5
Sarah and Keelan
Sarah and Keelan
Image Source: Channel Nine

Sarah and Keelan left the show a few weeks in, after it became apparent that Keelan's problem with alcohol was more urgent than originally thought. While they've kept a low profile since leaving the show, we hope him getting the professional help he needed (away from the added stress of a TV show) has set the high school sweethearts back on the right track.

Status: Still together and working on it (we'll hopefully catch up with them in the final episode).

4 / 5
Lucy and Carl
Lucy and Carl
Image Source: Channel Nine

At this point, our hopes rest solely on the shoulders of Lucy and Carl, and close-knit couple who went on the show to deal with Carl's affair a few years prior. Their biggest issue was that Lucy couldn't see past Carl's affair — and it didn't help that he didn't feel all that guilty about it. Indiscretions aside, this seems like a couple that's genuinely still in love. They've come a long way, Lucy especially, and now their future depends on whether or not she full believes Carl is a changed man.

Status: Still together and looking good.

5 / 5
Join the conversation
The Last ResortTVAustralian TVReality TV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Last Resort
The Last Resort Launches Tonight! Meet the Couples Here
by Genevieve Rota
The Last Resort: Sharday and Josh Split
The Last Resort
Sharday and Josh's Fight on The Last Resort Was Just So Uncomfortable
by Genevieve Rota
Lucy Hale Hair Inspiration
Celebrity Hair
Proof That Lucy Hale’s Hair Is Your Dream Lob Look
by Tori-Crowther
The Last Resort 2017 Couples Together Poll
POPSUGAR Australia Poll
4 Couples Remain on The Last Resort — Who Will Stay and Who Will Split?
by Genevieve Rota
Who Will Die at the End of Pretty Little Liars?
Theories
Someone's Dying in the Pretty Little Liars Finale, but Who?!
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds