Which Miley Cyrus Songs Are About Liam Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth Has Inspired a Handful of Miley Cyrus's Songs

Liam Hemsworth Has Inspired a Handful of Miley Cyrus's Songs
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff

Every artist has their muse, and Miley Cyrus's seems to be her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. The singer opens up about their rekindled romance on her new hit, "Malibu," but that certainly isn't the first time she's written a song about him. In fact, Miley has penned a handful of tracks about their love (both the highs and lows) over the years. Read on to see which tracks are about the Australian actor.

1 "Someone Else"
"Someone Else"

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2013, Miley told the host that her whole Bangerz album is a reflection of her relationship with Liam. "It says [a lot] that [it starts] with 'Adore You' and ends with 'Someone Else' . . . I think I knew more intuitively where my life was going than I actually thought I did at the time."

2 "Adore You"
"Adore You"

Even though Miley didn't write this track, the lyrics clearly reflect her affections towards Liam.

3 "Wrecking Ball"
"Wrecking Ball"

Another hit widely speculated to be about Liam is "Wrecking Ball." She may not have written this song either, but she seemingly confirmed it was about him during an expletive-filled rant at one of her concerts shortly after they called off their engagement in 2014. "And every time you get in your car, you're going to hear my f*cking song on the f*cking radio, you piece of sh*t," she said. "Enjoy hearing this song for the rest of your life."

4 "Drive"
"Drive"

This track was inspired by the difficulties in their relationship. "I wrote it while I was working on Valentine's Day — emotionally it was such a hard time," Miley told Fashion magazine. "It is about needing to leave someone but not really wanting to completely cut yourself off from the relationship. It's a time when you want to leave but you can't. It's also about moving on."

5 "Malibu"
"Malibu"

Miley talked about her decision to write "Malibu" about Liam in an interview with Billboard in May. "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel?'" she said. Miley also explained the deeper meaning behind the lyrics, telling Carson Daly, "It's definitely about love. If that's how it is, that's what it is, but it's saying, 'You brought me here and I'm happy that you did.' Next, 'cuz now I'm as free as birds catchin' the wind.'"

