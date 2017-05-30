It's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers!

Seven Year Switch is one of the few shows that should've lasted longer this year. Full of drama and real-life relationship issues, it's the kind of reality TV you can really sink your teeth into — but alas, all good things must come to an end.



Things Got Ugly Between Stacey Louise and Sarge Last Night Related

In tonight's finale, we watched the four couples we've been following for weeks — Johnny and Tracey, Sarge and Stacey Louise, Mark and Kaitlyn and Felicity and Michael — come to a decision about the future of their relationships. See what unfolded for each of them below and, yes, there will be spoilers!