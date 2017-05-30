It's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up

 Skip Nav
Which Seven Year Switch 2017 Couples Are Still Together?

Image Source: Channel Seven

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers!

Seven Year Switch is one of the few shows that should've lasted longer this year. Full of drama and real-life relationship issues, it's the kind of reality TV you can really sink your teeth into — but alas, all good things must come to an end.

In tonight's finale, we watched the four couples we've been following for weeks — Johnny and Tracey, Sarge and Stacey Louise, Mark and Kaitlyn and Felicity and Michael — come to a decision about the future of their relationships. See what unfolded for each of them below and, yes, there will be spoilers!

Mark and Kaitlyn: Still Together but Living Separately
Image Source: Channel Seven

These two had their work cut out for them from the beginning. He's a conservative commitment-phobe who can't keep his comments about his threesome desires to himself, she's a free spirit who wants a ring and a front seat in Mark's life.

Despite his lack of trust in her (she broke a promise she made to Mark by sleeping slept in the same bed as her experimental partner, Michael), and her reservations about his feelings for her, they decided to stay together after the experiment.

At the end of the finale episode though, we were told that, three months on, while they're officially still in a relationship, they're no longer living together. Hmm.

1 / 4
Johnny and Tracey: Still Together!
Image Source: Channel Seven

In Johnny and Tracey's case, it was him trying to win her back — having already split once, the parents of two couldn't afford and didn't want to let things go pear-shaped again, but Tracey's feelings for Johnny had diminished.

After putting in some hard yards to fix their individual issues (Johnny lacked thoughtfulness and romance, and Tracey had high standards), they managed to get back on track. The happy news: they're living together as a family again, and loving it!

2 / 4
Sarge and Stacey Louise: They've Separated
Image Source: Channel Seven

These two had fundamental issues, the biggest one being that Sarge acted like he genuinely disliked Stacey Louise as a person (though he said he loved her). He needed to fix his controlling ways and recognise that he was part of the problem, she needed to loosen up a little and focus less on work — and Sarge always mentioned she had issues with selfishness, though to be honest we didn't see it much.

In the end, their differences were too big. Despite agreeing to give things another shot at the end of the experiment, after three months away from it all, they'd split.

3 / 4
Michael and Felicity: Still Together and Happier Than Ever
Image Source: Channel Seven

These two probably had the biggest evolution throughout the show. They went from being cold, detached, snappy and lacking intimacy — they even stopped sharing a bed — to falling head over heels in love again.

Michael had to work on his temper and tendency to react harshly during conflict, while Felicity had to learn to be less condescending towards Michael, and to treat him as more of an equal. They committed fully to the experiment and it paid off: upon reuniting, they were more in love than ever and quickly sharing a bed again.

Three months on, it's still happy days for Michael and Felicity!

4 / 4
