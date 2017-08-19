Which Stark Will Be the Next to Die?

Would any Stark death hurt more than Arya's? Her journey has been a tumultuous one involving side quests, assassin training, and Frey pie. The fans adore Arya, and they want her to live (and preserve her humanity). That's exactly why she's unlikely to make it to the end of Game of Thrones. With the Night King's army heading for Westeros, Arya is certain to join the fight, and the likelihood of her falling in battle while doing something that's foolish — but brave! — is high. On the bright side, Gendry's return could be a sign that Arya has a long life of adventuring ahead of her. After all, Robert and Ned always did want to join their Houses. At this stage in the game, things could truly go either way for Arya.