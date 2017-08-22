22/8/17 22/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV White Walker Dragon on Game of Thrones Reactions That Very Last Moment From the Game of Thrones Episode Has People SHOOK 22 August, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. As if Game of Thrones fans' hearts weren't already beating out of their chests as they watched the penultimate episode of season seven, the White Walkers had to turn Viserion into a WHITE WALKER DRAGON. Repeat: the White Walker army now has a DRAGON of their own thanks to the Night King, who shoots Viserion down and emotionally wrecks us all. Afterward, the White Walkers pull the dragon's lifeless body from the water so that the Night King can put his hand on him. Seconds later: BLUE EYES. As in: NOT A GOOD SIGN. As in: holy sh*t, this whole war just got a lot more interesting. Especially because we don't know the answer to one very important, very terrifying question . . . Will the White Walker's dragon breathe fire or ice? Related55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones When the white walker dragon and regular dragon link up pic.twitter.com/lUvR4xmZHm— Joe (@JoeFreshgoods) August 21, 2017 1 / 11 white walker dragon pic.twitter.com/8I6jmFxwkA— Tony X. (@soIoucity) August 21, 2017 2 / 11 You went to capture one white walker and ended up donating a dragon to the Night king. pic.twitter.com/6DBKNxVYGd— Twumasi (@TwumTweets) August 19, 2017 3 / 11 I'm DONE a white walker dragon?! #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/J7HedU8Jzb— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) August 21, 2017 4 / 11 WHEN DANY'S DRAGON GOT REVIVED BY THE WHITE WALKER pic.twitter.com/05rL747CWc— Nichole Polanco (@peachy_puta) August 21, 2017 5 / 11 #GameOfThrones I'm SHOOKETH. Bitch.Biiiiiiiiiiiitch. A white walker DRAGON. pic.twitter.com/ewWefWVl5S— Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) August 21, 2017 6 / 11 A WHITE WALKER DRAGON YALL!!!! #gameofthrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/97gwn5z6On— E.A. Green, MBA (@EAtheExec) August 21, 2017 7 / 11 They got a damn dragon white walker #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MWoXIWMUJO— Coach China (@TravChina) August 21, 2017 8 / 11 Holy shit. That dragon is a white walker... #DemThrones #gameofthroned #beyondthewall pic.twitter.com/BMQAXsFxEZ— Beth Smith (@bethinthenati) August 21, 2017 9 / 11 Dragon white walker... #Gameofthrones #demthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/5s88la8ES1— ✨✨ (@he8myheart_) August 21, 2017 10 / 11 #gameofthrones :*white walker dragon exists*me: pic.twitter.com/W2SZAtWmbi— Elli Daniels🍍 (@ellidaniels14) August 21, 2017 11 / 11 Join the conversation TVGame Of Thrones