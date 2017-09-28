 Skip Nav
Rose Leslie
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Announce Their Engagement in the Sweetest Way
Humour
20 People Who Just Can't Keep Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies Right Now
Celebrity Kids
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For University
Corey Bohan
Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will Not Face Domestic Violence Charges

Who Is the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

Get Ready For 2004 Flashbacks, Because Justin Timberlake Might Perform at the Super Bowl

If you still have "Can't Stop the Feeling" on repeat, we have some good news. Us Weekly reports that there's a pretty big chance 2018's Super Bowl halftime show performer will be Justin Timberlake. A source revealed the 36-year-old singer "is finalising" a deal, and that "as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers." No matter how you feel about Justin's music, there's no denying that he's a gifted live performer. Not only that, but this wouldn't be his first time at the Super Bowl, either.

As you might recall, the dad to 2-year-old Silas joined Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. Unfortunately, their spirited performance of "Rock Your Body" ended in controversy when Justin accidentally ripped off part of Janet's top, revealing her bare breast underneath. The incident birthed the term "nipplegate" and resulted in the Federal Communications Commission cracking down on new policies regarding TV events, including implementing a five-second broadcast delay during live performances from then on.

Like Lady Gaga last year, the 10-time Grammy winner is in the midst of creating new music. Justin's fifth solo album is in the works, so a high-profile event like the Super Bowl halftime show would be the perfect opportunity to debut new music. The game is scheduled to take place in Minneapolis on Feb. 5.

Image Source: Getty / Frank Micelotta
Join the conversation
Super BowlJustin Timberlake
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
US News
Colin Kaepernick's Mum Had the Best Response to Trump's "Son of a B*tch" Comment
by Terry Carter
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's New Tribeca Penthouse
House Tour
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's New Penthouse Cost a Cool $36 Million
by Ashling Lee
How to Cut Grapes For Kids
Little Kids
This X-Ray of a Grape Stuck in a Child's Throat Needs to Be Shared
by Lauren Levy
Mandy Moore Quotes About Engagement September 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Mandy Moore Breaks Her Silence on Taylor Goldsmith Engagement: "This Is My Second Go-Round"
by Monica Sisavat
Lady Gaga Body Shamed During Super Bowl
Celebrity Fitness
Lady Gaga Was Horribly Body Shamed During the Super Bowl, but Her Fans Reacted in the Best Way
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds