Who Is the Bachelor 2018?
Surprise! Former Bachelorette Contestant Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the New US Bachelor
After what felt like months of guessing, ABC finally revealed that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will star on The Bachelor next season. The 35-year-old race car driver, who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, made the official announcement on Good Morning America on Thursday. While the news certainly came as a shock to Bachelor Nation — most fans thought Peter Kraus was a shoo-in — Luyendyk told Michael Strahan he's going into this season with "an open mind, open heart." See his official announcement below!
WATCH: Arie Luyendyk Jr. discusses becoming the new Bachelor with @michaelstrahan.@ariejr @BachelorABC #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9d6KYLZz6y
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 7, 2017
Image Source: Getty / Robin Marchant