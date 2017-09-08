 Skip Nav
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"

Who Is the Bachelor 2018?

Surprise! Former Bachelorette Contestant Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the New US Bachelor

After what felt like months of guessing, ABC finally revealed that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will star on The Bachelor next season. The 35-year-old race car driver, who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, made the official announcement on Good Morning America on Thursday. While the news certainly came as a shock to Bachelor Nation — most fans thought Peter Kraus was a shoo-in — Luyendyk told Michael Strahan he's going into this season with "an open mind, open heart." See his official announcement below!

Image Source: Getty / Robin Marchant
