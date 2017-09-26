7 Fun Facts About Cardi B, the Feminist Rapper Taking Over the Music Industry

Cardi B is making a name for herself in the music industry thanks to her vivacious personality and her hit song, "Bodak Yellow," which hit no. 1 on the Billboard charts this week. Born Belcalis Almanzar, the entertainer has amassed a legion of fans, 8.1 million to be exact, on social media, and she's only just getting started. With co-signs from Kevin Hart, Drake, and Idris Elba, it's safe to say Cardi is one to watch. Keep reading to get to know the breakout star before she blows up.