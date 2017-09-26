 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games
Celebrity Facts
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
Opinion
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Who Is Cardi B?

7 Fun Facts About Cardi B, the Feminist Rapper Taking Over the Music Industry

Cardi B is making a name for herself in the music industry thanks to her vivacious personality and her hit song, "Bodak Yellow," which hit no. 1 on the Billboard charts this week. Born Belcalis Almanzar, the entertainer has amassed a legion of fans, 8.1 million to be exact, on social media, and she's only just getting started. With co-signs from Kevin Hart, Drake, and Idris Elba, it's safe to say Cardi is one to watch. Keep reading to get to know the breakout star before she blows up.

  1. She's a native New Yorker. The 24-year-old rapper was born in the Bronx borough of NYC on Oct. 11, 1992, to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father.
  2. Her nickname is short for Bacardi. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Cardi stated that she got her name from the popular rum brand. "Everybody used to [call me] Bacardi. Then I shortened it to Cardi B, [and] the 'B' stands for beautiful or bully, depending on the day."
  3. She rose to fame thanks to her hilarious Instagram videos. You've probably seen at least one of Cardi's viral videos on your feed before. Her most notable Instagram video is arguably the one where she jokes about how she never gets cold during the Winter.
  4. She had a rough upbringing. Cardi joined the Bloods gang at the age of 16 and eventually turned to stripping in order to escape her abusive boyfriend at the time. Cardi used the money she earned to help pay for her university courses at Borough of Manhattan Community College, but she dropped out before earning her degree.
  5. She considers herself a feminist. "If you don't support all women, then you're not a real feminist," Cardi told Latina in 2016. "If in order to consider someone a feminist, they have to had gone to college, got degrees, own companies, then that's not real. Why can't someone who came from the bottom, who has a dark past, not achieve? I used to be a dancer and did what I did. I don't have a perfect vocabulary. But I do influence people."
  6. You might have seen her on TV before. Cardi had a brief stint on season six of the popular VH1 reality show Love and Hip-Hop before moving on to primetime. In 2017, Cardi landed a role on the BET scripted series Being Mary Jane alongside Gabrielle Union.
  7. She's a big fan of Lady Gaga. Cardi paid tribute to the pop star in high school with her own rendition of "Bad Romance." She also credits Lady Gaga as one of her fashion icons.
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Join the conversation
Cardi BCelebrity Facts
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds