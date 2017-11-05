 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Who Is Christian Carino?

4 Things to Know About the Man Lady Gaga Is Planning to Marry

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Lady Gaga is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino. The couple started dating earlier this year, and Christian reportedly popped the question to Gaga over the US Summer, after asking Gaga's dad for her hand in marriage. But if you're like most of us, you're probably wondering who he is, seeing as the couple have managed to keep their relationship pretty private. Here are a few things to know about the lucky man in Gaga's life.

  1. He works in the entertainment industry. While you probably won't see him walking red carpets, Christian is a talent agent with the Creative Artists Agency. In addition to being Gaga's agent, his clients also include Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Simon Cowell.
  2. He's been dating Gaga for almost a year. Following Gaga's split from Taylor Kinney in July 2016, Gaga began dating Christian. We first got a glimpse of their romance when they showed PDA during the Super Bowl at Houston's NRG Stadium, and the two have been going strong every since.
  3. He and Gaga have a bit of an age difference. Christian was born in 1969, making him 48 years old, while Gaga was born in 1986, making her 31.
  4. Gaga isn't the only star he's dated. Prior to Gaga, Christian dated The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan, so he's probably already used to some media attention.
Join the conversation
Christian CarinoCelebrity FactsLady GaGaCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Reveals the 1 Thing She Admires Most About Alex Rodriguez
by Celia Fernandez
Is Khloe Kardashian's First Child a Girl or a Boy?
Tristan Thompson
Is Khloé Kardashian Having a Boy or a Girl? Here's What We Know So Far
by Monica Sisavat
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Married
Jeff Leatham
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Are Married!
by Terry Carter
Lili Reinhart Facts
Lili Reinhart
8 Facts About Riverdale's It Girl Lili Reinhart
by Kelsie Gibson
How Old Is Sophie Turner?
Sophie Turner
Yes, There's a Bit of an Age Difference Between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds