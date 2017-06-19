 Skip Nav
Someone's Dying in the Pretty Little Liars Finale, but Who?!

Image Source: Freeform

Tick-tock, Pretty Little Liars fans. The end is here, and we have a feeling the biggest blowouts are still to come. Going into the last remaining minutes, there's something huge to brace for: a potential death. Recently, we spoke with creator I. Marlene King at ATX, and she was pretty cagey about whether or not someone would die before the show comes to a close. But since she didn't flat out deny it, and since she's tweeted some pretty damning dialogue from the finale, all signs point to "yes." Now, it's time to wonder who will go. Since we know all five girls are present in the final shot of the series, we've eliminated Spencer, Aria, Hanna, Ali, and Emily. With those five safe, we have a few alternate ideas.

1 Mary Drake
Mary Drake
Image Source: Freeform

Mary Drake is on the run. She's wanted by the police, and she's got a lot of enemies in Rosewood. She killed Jessica DiLaurentis, and she's Spencer's mother. She's an ally with Archer Dunhill before his death. There are so many reasons why Mary might be a target. And that's why her death may be the last thing we need to bring this show to an end.

2 Caleb Rivers
Caleb Rivers
Image Source: Freeform

Since we assume none of the main liars will die, we can't help but look to the ones they love most. Caleb is the most likely candidate for one major reason: he's been the most involved in the "A.D." witch hunt. Caleb has been helping the girls hack into all things "A.D." and sabotaging evidence that might incriminate them. If "A.D." has any final devastating move, it would be to take Caleb out.

3 Mona Vanderwaal
Mona Vanderwaal
Image Source: Freeform

We've already talked quite a bit about why Mona isn't "A.D." like the recent episodes suggest. If you believe this, it means Mona is the biggest adversary of "A.D." at this moment. She has so much evidence that "A.D." would want. She's gaming the final game. She seems to be one step ahead of the girls, which could mean one thing: she'll figure everything out first, and it'll be up to her to put a stop to everything. This might mean that Mona makes the ultimate sacrifice: herself. (For the record, the prevalent theory is that it's Mona saying those fateful words that King tweeted.)

4 Toby Cavanaugh
Toby Cavanaugh
Image Source: Freeform

If Caleb doesn't die, Toby might be the next easiest target. Spencer is clearly the most entangled in this final game, and Toby is the one who's closest to her. There are other reasons Spencer is the one to hurt. She's related to Mary Drake. She smashes the phone that "A.D." provides as part of the final game. She also seems to be the ringleader in the cover up of Archer Dunhill's murder. If "A.D." wanted to hurt Spencer the most, Toby is the target.

5 Jenna Marshall
Jenna Marshall
Image Source: Freeform

The entire show all comes back to Jenna. It's always been Jenna. The "Jenna Thing," when the girls accidentally blinded her, is one of the events that set everything into motion. And ever since, Jenna's been a founding member of the "A" team. She was the one who hated Ali, and played somewhat of a role in her disappearance. She's the one who got Shana Fring to attack the girls. Even in season seven, she's working with Noel Kahn to take them down. Taking out Jenna could really be the answer.

6 Ezra Fitzgerald
Ezra Fitzgerald
Image Source: Freeform

For some reason, we doubt Ezra is going to die, but we wanted to consider him as a possibility anyway. Here's why we think he might live: part of us thinks Ezra might be "A.D." and thus would obviously be immune from any sort of "A" team attack. Even if he's innocent, creator I. Marlene King promised some weddings in the series finale, meaning Ezra and Aria's marriage might as well be set in stone. Then there's the fact that Aria has been on the "A.D." team in this last handful of episodes. That's a pretty good indicator that Ezra is safe.

Then again . . . if "A.D." is the one who betrays Aria by putting a dead body in her trunk, maybe things aren't so cut and dried. Maybe Aria has royally pissed off "A.D." and pays for it by losing Ezra. Don't write it off so soon.

7 "A.D."
"A.D."
Image Source: Freeform

We still don't know who "A.D." is, but we do know that they are very likely going to die. How could they possibly live on? The point of the ending is to get closure, to finally put all this madness in the past. There's always a chance "A.D." will get arrested and go to prison, but the best closure comes from death. We have a feeling "A.D." won't make it out of this alive.

