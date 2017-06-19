Someone's Dying in the Pretty Little Liars Finale, but Who?!

For some reason, we doubt Ezra is going to die, but we wanted to consider him as a possibility anyway. Here's why we think he might live: part of us thinks Ezra might be "A.D." and thus would obviously be immune from any sort of "A" team attack. Even if he's innocent, creator I. Marlene King promised some weddings in the series finale, meaning Ezra and Aria's marriage might as well be set in stone. Then there's the fact that Aria has been on the "A.D." team in this last handful of episodes. That's a pretty good indicator that Ezra is safe.

Then again . . . if "A.D." is the one who betrays Aria by putting a dead body in her trunk, maybe things aren't so cut and dried. Maybe Aria has royally pissed off "A.D." and pays for it by losing Ezra. Don't write it off so soon.