Let's Take Bets on Who the Big Death of the Game of Thrones Finale Will Be

Let's Take Bets on Who the Big Death of the Game of Thrones Finale Will Be
Image Source: HBO

DUN dun DUN DUN, DUN dun DUN DUN — that's right, friends, the Game of Thrones season finale is already upon us! Don't just grieve for the rudely short season, either; grieve for the inevitable character death, nay deaths, that the season finale promises. The penultimate episodes of each season always have a lot of deaths, too, and last week was no different (RIP Viserion), but the finales are just as bad. Remember Tommen's fateful step into the air from season six? Or the entire Sept blowing? And that time in the season five finale when a side character you barely noticed named Jon Snow is stabbed to death for the watch?

Yeah, so, gird your loins. A lot of important characters have already died this season, so the season finale is probably going to get even crazier. While we hope that someone we hate meets their end in the episode, we know it's equally likely that a fan favorite will die. Now, this is Game of Thrones, and we know that literally anyone could be on the chopping block at any time, but we have a handful of specific predictions for the characters who are likely to die, and why.

That said, we're leaving out several characters who recently had a brush with death in the thinking (and the hopes) that they're in the clear (that mainly means Jon Snow, Daenerys, Jaime, and most of the "Beyond the Wall" gang). But like I said, this show has always been more than ready to bum you out, so no one is safe.

The Night King
The Night King
Image Source: HBO

Daenerys and Jon just declared their desire to kill the Night King together in the sexiest way possible, and certainly, this guy must go down. Unless he prevails and everyone we know and love in this show dies instead. Bleak.

Of course, there's one final season of Game of Thrones left. Wouldn't it make more sense if he dies in the final season in the ultimate showdown? That's the only reason the Night King might be safe in the season finale. And also because he has a big-ass ice dragon.

1 / 9
Cersei
Cersei
Image Source: HBO

Cersei has had a rough season; yes, she's the queen, but at a great cost, and she's starting to lose the war against Daenerys. It's also clear that she's losing her grip on Jaime. She tries to keep him in her incest-y clutches when she tells him about a new pregnancy, but that might actually spell her doom. Either way, Arya still wants her dead (and could be tagging along), and with a lot of the good guys coming to King's Landing in the preview, she'll come face to face with more people who also want to see her die.

2 / 9
The Mountain
The Mountain
Image Source: HBO

The Hound is headed to King's Landing after several years of being away, and let's just say, things are going to be tense with his brother Gregor, aka The Mountain, aka the Franken-Mountain. For years, fans have been speculating about Cleganebowl, in which the brothers will finally face off (and hopefully The Hound gets revenge for the childhood

crime his brother put him through, scarring him forever).

It kind of makes sense; The Mountain, having been brought back to life, has a singular, zombie-like goal: protect Cersei. If anyone in Daenerys and Jon's party tires to harm her, he'll be up for a fight. Not only that, but Beric Dondarrion is also headed to King's Landing with the group, and got a long-ago order from Ned Stark to

kill the Mountain. With one life left, it might be Beric who sacrifices it to end this monster, once and for all.

3 / 9
Beric Dondarrion
Beric Dondarrion
Image Source: HBO

For reasons explained above. He's only got one more life to live, y'all.

4 / 9
Euron Greyjoy
Euron Greyjoy
Image Source: HBO

Ugh, please let this be the end of this piece of sh*t. With Yara probably rotting in a cell somewhere in King's Landing and Theon headed there too, it's time that Theon redeems himself for leaving Yara behind. Euron's time is up.

5 / 9
Jorah Mormont
Jorah Mormont
Image Source: HBO

Now onto some characters we really, genuinely don't want to see die, but we can't ignore the signs. Let's start with Jorah Mormont. He recently defied death (or at least, an illness arguably worse than death) so he could come back and help Daenerys. It would be unfair for him to die so soon after that, unless he dies heroically saving her from Cersei or another threat.

Think about it: his words to Jon that imply he won't have kids have a feeling of finality to them, not to mention that he's saying he not only won't have kids, but maybe not a future, either. And now that he has seen the connection between Jon and Daenerys with his own eyes, he sadly might feel that he has nothing to live for if he can't have the woman he loves — and thus, might be more reckless in the season finale.

6 / 9
Sansa Stark
Sansa Stark
Image Source: HBO

Signs have been pointing to Sansa's possible death, especially since actual death threats have been leveled at her by her own sister, Arya. We are actually buying into this theory that Arya and Sansa's feud is being faked, though, and that they are actually teaming up to fool Littlefinger.

But let's say we should have been taking everything that's happening with Sansa at Winterfell this season at face value and that Arya might lose it on her, or release the letter from season one that sounds like she had betrayed her family. In that case, Lady Stark could be a goner.

7 / 9
Arya Stark
Arya Stark
Image Source: HBO

Again, we really hope Arya and Sansa are just outsmarting Littlefinger, but if that's not the case, Arya's dangerous games could end up getting her killed. It would be the kind of d*ck move Game of Thrones is fond of making if she were to die before being reunited with Jon or Gendry.

8 / 9
Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
Image Source: HBO

Please, please, pleeeeeease let it be Littlefinger who dies. This guy's has done enough awful crap to fill seven kingdoms, and his story needs to end. It would be majorly unsatisfying for the Starks to be passing around that dagger and not figure out Littlefinger's role with it — or is role in their father's death. Let justice reign, we beg of you!

9 / 9
