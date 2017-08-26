Let's Take Bets on Who the Big Death of the Game of Thrones Finale Will Be

The Hound is headed to King's Landing after several years of being away, and let's just say, things are going to be tense with his brother Gregor, aka The Mountain, aka the Franken-Mountain. For years, fans have been speculating about Cleganebowl, in which the brothers will finally face off (and hopefully The Hound gets revenge for the childhood
crime his brother put him through, scarring him forever).
It kind of makes sense; The Mountain, having been brought back to life, has a singular, zombie-like goal: protect Cersei. If anyone in Daenerys and Jon's party tires to harm her, he'll be up for a fight. Not only that, but Beric Dondarrion is also headed to King's Landing with the group, and got a long-ago order from Ned Stark to
kill the Mountain. With one life left, it might be Beric who sacrifices it to end this monster, once and for all.