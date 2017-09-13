 Skip Nav
GIFs
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
Battle of the Sexes
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
Celebrity Kids
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere

Who Is Directing Star Wars: Episode IX?

J.J. Abrams Is Returning to the Star Wars Universe to Write and Direct Episode IX

Lens-flare-lovers, rejoice! J.J. Abrams is returning to the Star Wars franchise to write and direct the as-yet-untitled Episode IX. Abrams was celebrated for launching the new trilogy in 2015 with The Force Awakens, which Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy cited as their reason for welcoming him back to the fold.

"With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for," she said. "I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy." Abrams is set to cowrite the film with Chris Terrio, while Kennedy is on board as a producer, as well as Abrams himself, Michelle Rejwan, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm.

Related
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The announcement comes just a few days after Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow, who was first hired to direct Episode IX, was ousted from the project following the debut of his widely panned drama, The Book of Henry. In a statement made by Disney, they noted that although Trevorrow "has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process," they concluded that their "visions for the project differ."

This marks the third time that Disney and Lucasfilm have gone their separate ways with directors on upcoming Star Wars projects. After parting in 2015 with Fantastic Four director Josh Trank (who was set to helm one of the standalone spinoffs), the studio also recently replaced Lego Movie duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord with Ron Howard for its Han Solo spinoff. Hopefully Abrams, who is a seasoned pro when it comes to big-budget tent poles and a close friend of Kennedy, will be able to steer Episode IX in the right direction before it hits cinemas on May 24, 2019.

Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
Join the conversation
J.J. AbramsEntertainment NewsStar WarsMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
LGBTQ
Remember Gay Rights Activist Edith Windsor by Reliving Her Historic Supreme Court Speech
by Lindsay Miller
Will There Be Stranger Things Season 3?
Stranger Things
In Today's "We Are Blessed" News, Stranger Things Has Been Renewed For Season 3!
by Quinn Keaney
Star Wars Death Star Teapot and Mug Set
Kitchen Accessories
This Death Star Teapot Will Help Destroy Your Caffeine Cravings — Lasers Not Included
by Victoria Messina
Geeky Scottish Wedding
Wedding
The Force Was Strong With This Scottish Couple at Their Colourful Star Wars Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Where Does the It Movie Take Place?
It Movie
It: How Does So Much Crazy Sh*t Happen in 1 Town? There's a Chilling Explanation
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds