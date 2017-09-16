7 Photos of Jake Gyllenhaal and the Boston Bombing Survivor He Plays in Stronger

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the biopic Stronger, which follows Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and his road to recovery after losing both of his legs in the 2013 blast. The movie is based on Bauman's memoir of the same name and is already garnering award season buzz for Jake, who has stepped out on a few occasions with the man he portrays — they've been to sporting events, industry panels, and most recently, to the film's red carpet premiere in Boston. See the best photos of Jake and Jeff together, and watch the heartbreaking film Stronger when it hits cinemas on Oct. 19.