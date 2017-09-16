16/9/17 16/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Stronger Who Does Jake Gyllenhaal Play in the Stronger Movie? 7 Photos of Jake Gyllenhaal and the Boston Bombing Survivor He Plays in Stronger 16 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the biopic Stronger, which follows Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and his road to recovery after losing both of his legs in the 2013 blast. The movie is based on Bauman's memoir of the same name and is already garnering award season buzz for Jake, who has stepped out on a few occasions with the man he portrays — they've been to sporting events, industry panels, and most recently, to the film's red carpet premiere in Boston. See the best photos of Jake and Jeff together, and watch the heartbreaking film Stronger when it hits cinemas on Oct. 19. RelatedHappy Birthday, Jake! See His Sweetest & Sexiest Moments What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox Jeff and Jake threw out the ceremonial first pitch together at a Boston Red Sox game in April 2016. 1 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Joey Foley They were on hand for the Indy 500 in May 2017. 2 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk Jeff joined the cast and crew of Stronger for a panel at TIFF in September 2017. 3 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter They hit the red carpet together for the movie's TIFF premiere. 4 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / GEOFF ROBINS Jeff made Jake laugh on stage during a press conference for Stronger at TIFF. 5 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez The two were side by side at EW's TIFF event. 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Scott Eisen Jeff and Jake suited up for Stronger's Boston premiere in September 2017. 7 / 7 Join the conversation StrongerTrue StoriesMoviesJake GyllenhaalJake Gyllenhall