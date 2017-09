What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends!

Glover brought together his love of acting and rapping by creating Atlanta. The comedy, which revolves around two cousins who are paving their own paths in the Atlanta rapping scene, just earned Glover his first two Emmys — one for directing the show, and one for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

Next up, he has a very big role — he's playing the young version of Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo spinoff.