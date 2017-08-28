Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date

Ed Sheeran attended the MTV VMAs on Monda, and while we were initially hoping he would bring his girlfriend, Cherry Searborn, as his date, he ended up giving his fans a lovely surprise. Ed walked the red carpet with his "Shape of You" music video co-star, model, dancer and actress Jennie Pegouskie. The two, who shared amazing chemistry in the singer's boxing-themed video, were all smiles while posing for photos before heading inside to enjoy the show. Since Ed is performing tonight, fingers crossed Jennie is involved onstage in some way!



