07/11/17 07/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Finn Wolfhard Who Is Finn Wolfhard? Finn Wolfhard May Be Young, but He's Already Becoming a Huge Name in Hollywood 7 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 11 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison When it comes to Stranger Things, some of the biggest stars are the ones under 18, and Finn Wolfhard is no exception. Aside from sharing some adorable moments with his younger costars, the actor is also making a big name for himself in Hollywood. Let's just say, Stranger Things isn't the only popular franchise he's a part of. Keep reading for even more fun facts about the rising star. Related26 Snaps of the Stranger Things Cast That Prove They're One Big Happy Family 1 He's Only 14 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz The actor was born on Dec. 23, 2002. 1 / 6 2 He Canadian Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson Finn was born in Vancouver, Canada, to parents of French, German, and Jewish heritage. 2 / 6 3 He Auditioned For Stranger Things via Video Image Source: Netflix He actually auditioned for the role of Mike when he was sick in bed after spotting an open casting call. The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer loved it so much they had him come to LA and meet them. 3 / 6 4 He's in a Band Image Source: Getty / Scott Dudelson When he's not filming Stranger Things, the actor is a singer and guitarist for his band, Calpurnia. 4 / 6 5 His Older Brother Is Also an Actor A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT Finn's brother Nick has done voice work for multiple series and movies like Beyblade Burst and World Trigger. 5 / 6 6 He Was in It Image Source: Everett Collection After his breakout role in Stranger Things, Finn had a starring role as Richie in the recent film adaptation of Stephen King's novel. 6 / 6 Join the conversation Finn WolfhardStranger ThingsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Facts