Who Is Finn Wolfhard?

Finn Wolfhard May Be Young, but He's Already Becoming a Huge Name in Hollywood

Finn Wolfhard May Be Young, but He's Already Becoming a Huge Name in Hollywood
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

When it comes to Stranger Things, some of the biggest stars are the ones under 18, and Finn Wolfhard is no exception. Aside from sharing some adorable moments with his younger costars, the actor is also making a big name for himself in Hollywood. Let's just say, Stranger Things isn't the only popular franchise he's a part of. Keep reading for even more fun facts about the rising star.

1 He's Only 14
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

The actor was born on Dec. 23, 2002.

2 He Canadian
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson

Finn was born in Vancouver, Canada, to parents of French, German, and Jewish heritage.

3 He Auditioned For Stranger Things via Video
Image Source: Netflix

He actually auditioned for the role of Mike when he was sick in bed after spotting an open casting call. The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer loved it so much they had him come to LA and meet them.

4 He's in a Band
Image Source: Getty / Scott Dudelson

When he's not filming Stranger Things, the actor is a singer and guitarist for his band, Calpurnia.

5 His Older Brother Is Also an Actor

A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on

Finn's brother Nick has done voice work for multiple series and movies like Beyblade Burst and World Trigger.

6 He Was in It
Image Source: Everett Collection

After his breakout role in Stranger Things, Finn had a starring role as Richie in the recent film adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

Finn WolfhardStranger ThingsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Facts
