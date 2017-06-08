17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

While talking to Jimmy Fallon in May 2017, she explained how she was about to give up on Hollywood before getting a call for a "secret" audition. "The rejection is tough. I was telling my husband, 'I'm not sure how long I can take it,'" she said "The audition went great . . . but I still didn't know if I wanted to continue acting." Luckily her agent called, and filled her in on the fact that not only was the secret role for Wonder Woman, but that she'd landed the part.