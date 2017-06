17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

In her Glamour interview, Gal didn't hold back when speaking about her ideas on feminism. "There are such misconceptions as to what a feminist is," she said. "Feminism is about equality. I want all people to have the same opportunities and to get the same salaries for the same jobs. I realise I'm doing what I want to do because of the women before me who laid the groundwork. Without them I wouldn't be an educated working mother who is following her dreams; I wouldn't be here."