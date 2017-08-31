 Skip Nav
Who Has Arya Stark Killed on Game of Thrones?

Here's Everyone Arya Has Straight-Up Murdered on Game of Thrones

Here's Everyone Arya Has Straight-Up Murdered on Game of Thrones
Image Source: HBO

When it comes to murder, Arya Stark has quickly risen through the ranks as one of the most deadly characters on Game of Thrones. By the time we reach season seven, she's an unofficial member of the Faceless Men and she is not f*cking around. Sure, she's got her kill list to tend to, but we've seen time and time again that she's willing to dispatch anyone else who's foolish enough to get in her way.

Between all her impulsive killing and some of the most masterful revenge plots we've ever seen, Arya has taken care of quite a few people in Westeros, and she's not even close to being done. As a note, we're not including the two names she gives to Jaqen H'ghar (The Tickler and Ser Amory Lorch) since she didn't commit those with her own hand. Let's take a look at her victims so far. After all, the list is only bound to grow in season eight.

The Stable Boy
Image Source: HBO

In season one, Arya accidentally kills a stable boy who surprises her as she escapes the Red Keep in King's Landing. She's really just trying to escape the Lannisters, who are trying to murder the Stark children.

A Lone Frey Soldier
Image Source: HBO

Shortly after the Red Wedding, Arya hears a Frey soldier bragging about the way they mounted Robb's severed direwolf's head on his headless body. Arya brutally stabs him to death while she's with the Hound.

Polliver and a Wounded Lannister Soldier
Image Source: HBO

In season four, Arya and the Hound have a tussle with some Lannister soldiers at the Inn at the Crossroads. While the Hound does most of the ass-kicking, Arya kills one of the Lannister soldiers that he leaves injured and alive. Her crazier kill in this scene, though, comes at the end.

Arya finds Polliver, the man who stole Needle and killed her friend Lommy in the process. She recites the exact same words as he said to Lommy: "Something wrong with your leg, boy? Can you walk? Have I got to carry you? . . . Fine little blade. Maybe I'll pick my teeth with it." Then she pushes the needle through his throat.

Rorge
Image Source: HBO

Rorge is one of the caged men who's with Jaqen when Arya rescues him. When he initially goes free, he threatens to sexually assault Arya. When he tries to attack Arya and the Hound in season four, she doesn't hesitate to take him out.

Ser Meryn Trant
Image Source: HBO

Ser Meryn is the first person Arya manages to cross off of her official kill list. She targets him because she believes he killed her sword instructor Syrio, but he's also a pretty garbage person. This is also the first death Arya commits while wearing one of the faces used by the Faceless Men.

The Waif
Image Source: HBO

In season six, Arya undergoes rigorous training at the House of Black and White, the Temple of the Many-Faced God in Braavos. She spends a lot of this time without her sight, and her prime torturer is the Waif. In the end, Arya faces off with the Waif in complete darkness. Although we don't see the outcome, it's presumed Arya is the only one who makes it out alive.

Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Image Source: HBO

Walder Frey's death is one of the most epic dispatches in the season six finale. As part of the plan, Arya disguises herself as a lowly servant girl and serves Walder Frey a meat pie. The thing is, the meat in the pie is actually the remains of Walder's two sons.

Walder Frey
Image Source: HBO

Naturally, once Arya has made Walder aware of the truth surrounding his cannibalistic dinner, she does what she's come to do: she slits Walder's throat. It definitely calls to mind the Red Wedding, where her mother, Catelyn Stark, is killed in the same way.

Pretty Much the Rest of the Men in House Frey
Image Source: HBO

At the beginning of season seven, Arya wears Walder Frey's face and kills every important man in House Frey. She invites them all to dinner and poisons their wine. There's a lot of poetic significance to this scene as well. Arya seems to have used the Red Wedding as a template for her plan.

Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger
Image Source: HBO

Much to the delight of pretty much everyone, Littlefinger dies at the end of season seven. Though it seems like he's pitting the Stark sisters against each other throughout the season, the two secretly work together to get him out of the picture for good. Naturally, Arya slashes his throat like it's nothing.

Latest Celebrity
