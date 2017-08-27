4 Guys You Probably Didn't Know Dated Emilia Clarke

 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones fans understandably lost their sh*t when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally met this season. While Emilia and Kit are only friends in real life (Kit is currently dating his former GOT love interest, Rose Leslie), we can't help but wonder about Emilia's love life. The 30-year-old London native has previously admitted that her past movie roles and hectic schedule have made it difficult for her to date, but she certainly hasn't lost hope. "I'm soppy, and I do like to believe that when the right person comes along, it will work, because you want to make it work," she told UK's The Sun in May 2016. "Everyone else seems to manage it." Take a look back at all the men she's dated.

Emilia and Seth reportedly began dating in 2012 but split a year later due to long distance. In Glamour's May 2016 issue, Emilia opened up about the problem with dating a celebrity, saying, "Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, 'I'm a big fan of the show, and I'm not sure what you're doing with that guy,' which I didn't react well to. That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: 'Can I get a selfie? And by the way . . .' Unh-unh, bro."

Emilia and James sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together at an art fair in NYC in May 2013. "They were looking quite friendly!" an insider told Page Six. James even cast Emilia as his co-star in his film The Garden of Last Days, but he scrapped the project two weeks before filming began. Their romance didn't seem to go any further than that.

Emilia was linked to her Breakfast at Tiffany's Broadway co-star in March 2014. According to Page Six, the two were seen holding hands and slow-dancing at Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

Emilia first began dating the Australian actor after meeting on the set of their film, Terminator Genisys, in 2014. While it's unclear what went wrong, Jai confirmed he was single in June 2015.

