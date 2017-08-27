4 Guys You Probably Didn't Know Dated Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones fans understandably lost their sh*t when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally met this season. While Emilia and Kit are only friends in real life (Kit is currently dating his former GOT love interest, Rose Leslie), we can't help but wonder about Emilia's love life. The 30-year-old London native has previously admitted that her past movie roles and hectic schedule have made it difficult for her to date, but she certainly hasn't lost hope. "I'm soppy, and I do like to believe that when the right person comes along, it will work, because you want to make it work," she told UK's The Sun in May 2016. "Everyone else seems to manage it." Take a look back at all the men she's dated.