Who Has Emma Stone Dated?

4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet

Emma Stone is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and producer Dave McCary, the first man she's been publicly linked to since splitting from Andrew Garfield in 2015. The 28-year-old Oscar winner seems to have a thing for smart, quirky, goofy guys, as evidenced by her past romances, which we've rounded up here. Keep reading to see four guys who have swept the La La Land star off her feet.

1 Teddy Geiger
Teddy Geiger
From 2007 to 2009, Emma dated singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger, whom you may have had a crush on in the 2000s thanks to his hit "For You I Will (Confidence)."

2 Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Emma went on to date Kieran Culkin, actor and younger brother of Macaulay Culkin, after they played onscreen lovers in the film Paper Man. They were together from 2010 to 2011.

3 Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
Andrew and Emma met in 2011 on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. They played onscreen couple Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, and a real-life romance soon developed. Though the pair often hit the red carpet together and showed sweet PDA on the streets of NYC, they were notoriously private about their relationship in interviews. Emma once told the Wall Street Journal, "I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."

In April 2015, a source close to the couple confirmed to People that Andrew and Emma had decided to take a break from seeing each other, adding, "They're both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage." Nearly six weeks later, they appeared to be giving things another try, but by October, they split for good. "They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close. It just wasn't working," Us Weekly reported at the time. Much like in their relationship, both Emma and Andrew stayed pretty mum about the split.

Despite their not being a couple anymore, it seems like there's really no love lost between these two. During 2017 award season, both Emma and Andrew garnered industry praise for their work in La La Land and Hacksaw Ridge, respectively. They were photographed having a friendly chat during the AFI Awards luncheon in January, and Andrew was front row for Emma's award-winning nights at the Golden Globes and Oscars.

4 Dave McCary
Dave McCary
In October 2017, Page Six reported that Emma was dating Dave McCary, a writer and segment producer for Saturday Night Live. The 32-year-old (who kind of bears a resemblance to Andrew Garfield, right?) made the indie film Brigsby Bear with SNL's Kyle Mooney, and Emma was spotted with him at the premiere in June.

