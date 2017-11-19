4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet

Andrew and Emma met in 2011 on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. They played onscreen couple Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, and a real-life romance soon developed. Though the pair often hit the red carpet together and showed sweet PDA on the streets of NYC, they were notoriously private about their relationship in interviews. Emma once told the Wall Street Journal, "I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."

In April 2015, a source close to the couple confirmed to People that Andrew and Emma had decided to take a break from seeing each other, adding, "They're both a slave to their schedules. This time last year they were privately discussing marriage." Nearly six weeks later, they appeared to be giving things another try, but by October, they split for good. "They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close. It just wasn't working," Us Weekly reported at the time. Much like in their relationship, both Emma and Andrew stayed pretty mum about the split.

Despite their not being a couple anymore, it seems like there's really no love lost between these two. During 2017 award season, both Emma and Andrew garnered industry praise for their work in La La Land and Hacksaw Ridge, respectively. They were photographed having a friendly chat during the AFI Awards luncheon in January, and Andrew was front row for Emma's award-winning nights at the Golden Globes and Oscars.