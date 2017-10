While they never officially admitted they were a couple during their three-month relationship, Taylor didn't hold anything back after they ended things in October 2008. Aside from writing a notebook full of songs about the singer, she also went into excruciating detail about their breakup on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that he dumped her over the phone in 27 seconds. Thankfully, the two eventually put all the "bad blood" behind them and are now on good terms.