Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes

Over the years, Khloé Kardashian has been linked to a number of athletes, but just like her a few of her sisters, she's also dated a few rappers as well. From her on-again, off-again romance with ex-husband Lamar Odom to her current boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who she is expecting her first child with — see all of the men Khloé has fallen for.

1 Rashad McCants
Khloé dated the NBA player in 2009. During an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, he was accused of cheating, but Rashad later told Page Six that the sisters "made the whole thing up" for the show.

2 Derrick Ward
In 2009, she was linked to the former football running back when they were spotted getting cosy during Kourtney Kardashian's 30th birthday in Mexico.

3 Lamar Odom
Khloé tied the knot with the former LA Lakers basketball player in September 2009, nearly a month of their first meeting. They split in 2013, only to put their divorce on hold in October 2015 when Lamar overdosed at a brothel in Nevada. She filed for divorce again in May 2016, and it was finalised that December.

4 Matt Kemp
Shortly after splitting from Lamar in 2013, Khloé casually dated the baseball player. While they never officially confirmed they were an item, the two were spotted enjoying a slew of concerts together from November to December.

5 French Montana
During her split from Lamar, Khloé dated the hip hop singer. They were together for eight months before splitting in September 2014. They briefly got back together, but broke up for good that December after she decided she wasn't ready to date again.

6 Rick Fox
While we wouldn't really consider one date "a relationship," Khloé was spotted grabbing dinner with the actor and former basketball player at a local Mexican restaurant in LA in May 2015.

7 James Harden
After meeting at Kanye West's birthday party in June 2015, Khloé started romancing the basketball player. They eventually broke up in February 2016. Following their split, James told Sports Illustrated that he "didn't like all the attention" that came with dating the reality star, adding that the year they were together was the "worst year of his life."

8 Trey Songz
While Khloé didn't have a full-on relationship with the rapper, rumours did swirl of a potential romance after he accompanied her to her 32nd birthday party in June 2016. A month later, they were spotted showing PDA in Las Vegas.

9 Tristan Thompson
After getting set up by her friend Malika Haqq, Khloé started dating the Cleveland Cavaliers player in September 2016. The couple is currently expecting a child together.