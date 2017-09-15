15/9/17 15/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Kit Harington Who Has Kit Harington Dated? Before Kit Harington Got Serious With Rose Leslie, He Was Linked to These Other Women 15 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat First Published: 6 September, 2017 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Before Kit Harington got together with his Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, the English heartthrob was romantically linked to a few other ladies. While Kit has previously said that he'll "never talk about any particular relationship I've been in," he seems to getting more and more comfortable showing off his romance with Rose. The pair even made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London in 2016. Keep reading for a look at Kit's past loves. 1 Anna Cyzon What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: WENN.com Kit reportedly carried on a relationship with the Polish-Canadian actress from March 2011 to November 2011. Although the couple never actually confirmed their romance, they were spotted at various red carpet events together, including the Textuality movie premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in April 2011. 1 / 4 2 Rachel McAdams The proof. pic.twitter.com/x8ps7kFMMU— MissVanessaElecia (@VanessaElecia) May 25, 2013 Kit and Rachel sparked dating rumours when they were seen having dinner with friends in Toronto in May 2013. While the two steered clear of showing any PDA, they did pose for a fan photo together, and a month later, they were spotted again at a Bill Clinton event. It's still unclear if these two ever dated or if they're simply just friends. 2 / 4 3 Grazi Massafera A post shared by Selton Mello (@seltonmello) on Dec 30, 2015 at 8:09am PST Kit first met the Brazilian model and actress while holidaying in Brazil back in December 2015. There were rumours that the two had hooked up, and Grazi all but confirmed those rumours in April 2016 when she played a round of "Never Have I Ever" with her friends on YouTube. After being asked whether she'd ever made out with a Game of Thrones actor, Grazi chugged a glass of wine and started laughing. 3 / 4 4 Rose Leslie What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer Kit and Rose first met in 2012 when Rose joined Game of Thrones as Ygritte. The duo played love interests on the show, and that same year, the couple took their romance off screen. Kit and Rose dated for a year before splitting in 2013, though their breakup didn't last very long. After much speculation, they were officially back together by 2016. Kit and Rose have been going strong ever since, vacationing in Greece, hitting red carpets together, and even showing some PDA every now and then. 4 / 4 Join the conversation Kit HaringtonCelebrity FactsGame Of ThronesCelebrity Couples