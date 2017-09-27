27/9/17 27/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Facts Who Has Kylie Jenner Dated? From Tween Love to Big Romances: 5 Men Kylie Jenner Has Let Into Her Heart 27 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan at 20 years old, but she's still dealt with her fair share of love and heartbreak over the years. The reality star had a few fleeting romances when she was younger and one highly publicised on-again, off-again romance when she reached adulthood, aka turned 18. And now she's going to be a mum! The beauty mogul is reportedly expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott. Aside from the rapper, see which other men she has been linked to. RelatedYou Won't Believe How Much Kylie Jenner Has Changed in Just 8 Years 1 Cody Simpson What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk In 2011, Kylie briefly dated the Australian singer. While it's not known how long they dated, Cody talked about their short-lived relationship during an appearance on E!'s Hello Ross. "No, the whole K-O-D-Y thing didn't really work for me," he said. 1 / 5 2 Jaden Smith What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison/AMA2013 Kylie started dating Will Smith's youngest son in March 2013, but the two broke up sometime later that year when Kylie confirmed she was single in Seventeen's prom issue. 2 / 5 3 Miles Richie What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett While it was never officially confirmed, Kylie was linked to Lionel Richie's son during the Summer of 2014. Not only did he get her initials tattooed on his hand, but they were also spotted getting cosy during a drive around LA. 3 / 5 4 Tyga What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin Kylie was first linked to the rapper in 2014, when she was just 17, but they didn't confirm their relationship until nearly a year later. They briefly split in November 2015 before getting back together. They officially ended their romance earlier this year. 4 / 5 5 Travis Scott What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Bob Levey Following her breakup with Tyga, Kylie began dating the "Antidote" rapper in April. The couple are reportedly expecting their first child together. 5 / 5 Join the conversation Celebrity FactsKylie JennerCelebrity CouplesCody Simpson