From Tween Love to Big Romances: 5 Men Kylie Jenner Has Let Into Her Heart

Tyga
Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan at 20 years old, but she's still dealt with her fair share of love and heartbreak over the years. The reality star had a few fleeting romances when she was younger and one highly publicised on-again, off-again romance when she reached adulthood, aka turned 18. And now she's going to be a mum! The beauty mogul is reportedly expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott. Aside from the rapper, see which other men she has been linked to.

Cody Simpson
Cody Simpson
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

In 2011, Kylie briefly dated the Australian singer. While it's not known how long they dated, Cody talked about their short-lived relationship during an appearance on E!'s Hello Ross. "No, the whole K-O-D-Y thing didn't really work for me," he said.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison/AMA2013

Kylie started dating Will Smith's youngest son in March 2013, but the two broke up sometime later that year when Kylie confirmed she was single in Seventeen's prom issue.

Miles Richie
Miles Richie
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

While it was never officially confirmed, Kylie was linked to Lionel Richie's son during the Summer of 2014. Not only did he get her initials tattooed on his hand, but they were also spotted getting cosy during a drive around LA.

Tyga
Tyga
Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin

Kylie was first linked to the rapper in 2014, when she was just 17, but they didn't confirm their relationship until nearly a year later. They briefly split in November 2015 before getting back together. They officially ended their romance earlier this year.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott
Image Source: Getty / Bob Levey

Following her breakup with Tyga, Kylie began dating the "Antidote" rapper in April. The couple are reportedly expecting their first child together.

