The Royals
Kiss Tally! Let's See Who Matty J Has Locked Lips With

Tara: 2 Kisses
Image Source: Network Ten

Matty Johnson has turned into quite the Lothario on this season of The Bachelor, locking lips with almost every woman he's had a single date with. We can't blame him: the girls are beautiful and funny and sweet, and he's a young man on the search for love, so it all makes sense.

As we were watching tonight's episode though, we realised we're at the point where he's kissed enough of them — some of them twice — that we're starting to lose count.

Below, a helpful tally. Don't say we aren't doing important work here.

Laura: 2 Kisses
Laura: 2 Kisses
Image Source: Network Ten

You can watch the first one happen here, if you fancy.

1 / 5
Cobie: 1 Kiss
Cobie: 1 Kiss
Image Source: Network Ten

She was up front with Matty and got a kiss in return.

2 / 5
Tara: 2 Kisses
Tara: 2 Kisses
Image Source: Network Ten

Tara emerged a frontrunner after her steamy date with Matty, and he seems like he can't get enough of her!

3 / 5
Elora: 1 Kiss
Elora: 1 Kiss
Image Source: Network Ten

She scored the first date of the season and, not long after, a kiss from Matty.

4 / 5
Florence: 2 Kisses
Florence: 2 Kisses
Image Source: Network Ten

The hilarious Dutch beauty has locked lips with the Bachelor twice so far.

5 / 5
