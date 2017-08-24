24/8/17 24/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelor Who Has Matty J Kissed on The Bachelor? Kiss Tally! Let's See Who Matty J Has Locked Lips With 24 August, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten Matty Johnson has turned into quite the Lothario on this season of The Bachelor, locking lips with almost every woman he's had a single date with. We can't blame him: the girls are beautiful and funny and sweet, and he's a young man on the search for love, so it all makes sense. RelatedMichelle Says Matty Was a Bit Too "Vanilla" For Her Liking As we were watching tonight's episode though, we realised we're at the point where he's kissed enough of them — some of them twice — that we're starting to lose count. Below, a helpful tally. Don't say we aren't doing important work here. Laura: 2 Kisses What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten You can watch the first one happen here, if you fancy. 1 / 5 Cobie: 1 Kiss What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten She was up front with Matty and got a kiss in return. 2 / 5 Tara: 2 Kisses What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Tara emerged a frontrunner after her steamy date with Matty, and he seems like he can't get enough of her! 3 / 5 Elora: 1 Kiss What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten She scored the first date of the season and, not long after, a kiss from Matty. 4 / 5 Florence: 2 Kisses What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten The hilarious Dutch beauty has locked lips with the Bachelor twice so far. 5 / 5 Join the conversation Matty JohnsonTV