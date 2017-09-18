 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
Red Carpet
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
Celebrity Kids
The Sweet Way Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Showed Unity at Her NYC Premiere
Peter Hermann
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Love Is Too Pure For This World

Who Has the Most Emmy Wins?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is on the Verge of Dethroning This Emmy Awards Queen


Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris

Everyone knows Game of Thrones is a record-breaking Emmy machine (the series has earned 38 statues, beating out Frasier as the most-won scripted show). But when it comes to individual actors, who's racked up the most gold? Currently, the honour goes to Cloris Leachman, who has eight awards under her belt. The actress has accumulated statuettes for a variety of projects over the years. Her first win was in 1973 for the TV movie A Brand New Life. She won again for two consecutive years for her role as Phyllis Lindstrom on Mary Tyler Moore, and in 1975 she double-dipped with a second award for outstanding continuing or single performance by a supporting actress in variety or music, for an episode of Cher. In 1984, she won for her performance on the Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration, and four years later she won for a guest role on Promised Land. Her last two awards were also for guest roles, both on Malcolm in the Middle in 2002 and 2006, respectively.


Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper / Corbis

This year, however, Leachman's title for most wins may be in jeopardy. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has already won best comedy actress six times, and her supporting award for Seinfeld brings her total to seven (not counting a 2015 award for executive producing Veep). If she wins the best comedy actress award once again this year, not only will she take the title for most wins in the category and most consecutive wins, but she'll also break the record for most wins for a single role, tying Leachman for most overall wins as a performer.

If you're placing bets in an Emmy pool, now's the time to decide if you believe Louis-Dreyfus can reign supreme on Monday, or if Leachman will remain unrivalled.

Join the conversation
VeepJulia Louis-DreyfusAward SeasonEmmy Awards
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Relive the Best Moments From the Star-Studded Emmy Awards!
by katie henry
Emmy Winners List 2017
Award Season
Alexis Bledel, Meryl Streep, and More Have Already Won Emmys This Year
by Quinn Keaney
Pink Hair 2017 MTV VMAs
Hair
Pink Won't Grow Out Her Hair, and the Reason Why Is So Heartwarming
by Kristina Rodulfo
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Celebrity Beauty
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Makeup Featured Actual Swarovski Crystals — Because YES!
by Victoria Messina
Donald Trump Singing at 2005 Emmy Awards
Award Season
This Video of Donald Trump Singing at the 2005 Emmys Will Make You Cringe Till It Hurts
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds