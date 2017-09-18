Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is on the Verge of Dethroning This Emmy Awards Queen



Everyone knows Game of Thrones is a record-breaking Emmy machine (the series has earned 38 statues, beating out Frasier as the most-won scripted show). But when it comes to individual actors, who's racked up the most gold? Currently, the honour goes to Cloris Leachman, who has eight awards under her belt. The actress has accumulated statuettes for a variety of projects over the years. Her first win was in 1973 for the TV movie A Brand New Life. She won again for two consecutive years for her role as Phyllis Lindstrom on Mary Tyler Moore, and in 1975 she double-dipped with a second award for outstanding continuing or single performance by a supporting actress in variety or music, for an episode of Cher. In 1984, she won for her performance on the Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration, and four years later she won for a guest role on Promised Land. Her last two awards were also for guest roles, both on Malcolm in the Middle in 2002 and 2006, respectively.



This year, however, Leachman's title for most wins may be in jeopardy. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has already won best comedy actress six times, and her supporting award for Seinfeld brings her total to seven (not counting a 2015 award for executive producing Veep). If she wins the best comedy actress award once again this year, not only will she take the title for most wins in the category and most consecutive wins, but she'll also break the record for most wins for a single role, tying Leachman for most overall wins as a performer.

If you're placing bets in an Emmy pool, now's the time to decide if you believe Louis-Dreyfus can reign supreme on Monday, or if Leachman will remain unrivalled.